Sad farewell to Lobo, the police sniffer dog killed in the line of duty in Madrid

Saying goodbye is never easy, and even less so when it is a loyal, silent and brave companion. The canine unit of the Municipal Police force Madrid has lost one of its own, one of its most loyal hearts: Lobo, a four-year-old Belgian Malinois Shepherd, was run over and killed in the Cibeles area while on duty.

This was no ordinary dog. Lobo had been accompanying the police for three years. Since he was practically a puppy. He arrived with curious eyes and an alert soul. He soon became an inseparable companion of his guide, who even took him home with him, like a member of the family.

Lobo was a specialist in explosives. He was the one who checked every corner of the Palacio de Cibeles before councillors, workers and neighbours entered. His work was special. He was special.

At four years old, Lobo had not found a real trigger. He had no medals, nor did he seek merit: his mission was to protect, and he did it without showing off, with that silent elegance that only those who can smell danger have.

Last week the accident happened. Lobo ran towards the Cibeles fountain in the Spanish capitañ when he saw something that made him uneasy. At that moment, the traffic light turned green and a vehicle could not avoid hitting him. His handler tried to revive him but an internal haemorrhage caused the worst possible outcome: his death.

The Municipal Police force has said goodbye this Monday through a message on their social media networks in which they thanked him for the "loyalty and service" and for "taking care of us with courage".

During his training with the Madrid city council's canine unit, Lobo underwent rigorous explosives detection training at the same school where dogs such as Drake and Black were trained. Real scenarios were simulated, such as bags or backpacks hidden in rubble, so that he learned to sit firmly when he detected a suspicious smell.

Although Lobo was not specifically trained in rescue, his training followed these standards of excellence. He learned to focus his scent instinct and to distinguish with precision in very complex scenarios, similar to those recreated during municipal plenary sessions and official acts in the Cibeles Palace. It was precisely this technique, considered a pioneer in Spain, that made dogs like him true specialists in explosives, prepared to act in densely populated environments of institutional importance.