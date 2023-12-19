Emergency exit was padlocked with chains at one of the nightclubs engulfed by flames in fatal Murcia fire

C. Morcillo / P. Muñoz / L.V. Murcia Tuesday, 19 December 2023, 17:20 Compartir Copiar enlace

The emergency exits at one of the nightclubs that burnt down in Murcia in October were locked at the time of the fatal blaze, according to a fire brigade report. Thirteen people died and 24 were injured in the fire that quickly spread to the three adjoining nightclubs.

The damning document, seen by the ABC newspaper, revealed the door of Teatre - one of the nightclubs involved - was unusable as it was locked with two padlocks from the inside.

On the night of the tragedy on 1 October, firefighters worked at temperatures of more than 500 degrees to rescue victims, the report added. It was so hot inside the three venues that, according to the document, the upper sheets of the building were turning a "bright red" colour and the roof was collapsing.

The first call about the fire was made at 6.02am, but 30 minutes later firefighters were ordered out of the buildings as it was so hot and the infrastructure was starting to collapse. They had to "force down two doors blocked with chains and padlocks" on their way out, according to the report.

Some 40 firefighters and 12 fir engines were deployed to the location after the fire broke out. The Golden and Fonda nightclubs were the two other venues engulfed in flames.