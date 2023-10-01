At least six people dead after fire sweeps through three nightclubs in Murcia region of Spain

Rubén García Bastida Murcia Compartir Copiar enlace

At least six people died in a fire in three nightlife venues, Golden, Teatre and Fonda, in the Murcia region of Spain early this Sunday morning (1 October). However, it is suspected that there could be more fatalities, as confirmed by the 112 emergency services coordination centre, once the fire was extinguished. Firefighters have entered the premises to locate missing persons, and so far six bodies have been found, the mayor of the city, José Ballesta, confirmed.

Some 40 firefighters and 12 vehicles were deployed to the location after the fire broke out and are currently working at the scene.

Eyewitnesses say there are at least eight people that they have not been able to contact since the fire started in the early hours. It started in one of the discotheques and later spread to the others.

The missing persons belong to a group who were celebrating a birthday party in the upper area of the Fonda venue, one of the three nightclubs affected, when the blaze started. In addition, the friends of another person not involved in the party have lost contact with her. Firefighters are currently working to try to gain access to the area where family and friends said they were at the time the fire started. The area is difficult to access and appears to have suffered structural damage due to the blaze.

According to the 112 emergency services, four people were affected by smoke inhalation, two of whom required hospital treatment. The injured are two women and two men, aged between 22 and 45.