Firefighters working after the fire at the Fonda Milagros discotheque (archive image). Vicente Vicéns/AGM
Five arrests in connection with fire at Murcia nightclubs that left 13 dead
Five arrests in connection with fire at Murcia nightclubs that left 13 dead

Among them are the managers of several premises and the operator of pyrotechnic machine

Juan Cano

Murcia

Friday, 24 November 2023, 17:39

National Police officers in Spainhave arrested five people for their alleged involvement in the fire at the nightclubs in Murcia that killed 13 people in October. The case is being investigated for crimes of reckless homicide.

As SUR reported, the police investigation placed the origin of the fire in the Teatro nightclub, where there were no fatalities, and not in the Fonda Milagros venue, where the 13 people lost their lives.

The arrests include the commercial manager of Teatro, the establishment’s nightclub manager, the organiser of the event, the operator of an ice fountain pyrotechnic machine, and the manager of Fonda Milagros. Further arrests are expected.

Investigators from the Homicide Group have concluded that the origin of the fire was, allegedly, the improper use of the ice fountain machine in Teatro, which started a small fire that soon spread through the roof to the adjoining nightclub, Fonda Milagros.

The 13 victims of the fatal incident were on the first floor of the Fonda Milagros, in a room where Eric Hernández was celebrating his thirtieth birthday with family and friends. Eric also died in the blaze.

