File image of National Police officers in Spain's Valencia region. Irene Marsilla
Driver tests positive for alcohol and drugs after policeman killed in Valencia road traffic incident
Driver tests positive for alcohol and drugs after policeman killed in Valencia road traffic incident

The 33-year-old National Police officer was returning home on his motorbike after finishing his work shift in Zapadores

Belén Hernández

Valencia

Friday, 27 September 2024, 15:23

Spain's Guardia Civil police force has arrested the driver who allegedly ran over and instantly killed a National Police officer who was returning home in Gandía after finishing his shift at the Zapadores police headquarters. The detained man apparently tested positive for alcohol and drugs. According to sources from the investigation, the driver, who was arrested on the spot, recorded a result of three times the allowed blood alcohol level.

The incident happened on the AP-7 motorway at kilometre 567, in the direction of Alicante. The vehicle allegedly hit the officer, who was 33 years old, while he was riding his motorbike. The victim died at the scene.

The arrested driver is charged with the crimes of reckless homicide and an offence against road safety for driving under the influence of alcohol and drugs. The proceedings have been handed over to the examining magistrate's court in Sueca. The tragedy has shocked the officer's colleagues in the National Police force, who remember him fondly. Those who worked with him remember him for his kindness and generosity.

