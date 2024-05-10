Food alerts issued for two well-known products in Spain

A. Flores Granada Friday, 10 May 2024, 15:51 Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

A double health alert has been issued by the Spanish Agency for Food Safety and Nutrition (Aesan), which affects two well-known products sold in Spain. Specifically, these are canas chocolate (chocolate canes) and tortillas de aceite de olivia virgen extra (olive oil cakes).

The first case concerns an alert notification from the health authorities of the Valencia region concerning the presence of hazelnuts not included in the labelling of the product.

The product data is:

Product name (on label): Canas chocolate

Brand/commercial name: ABIARJO

Product appearance: Packaged

Lot number: CLH150324

Barcode: 8411340100039

Date of best before: 02/08/2024

Unit weight: 300g

Storage instructions: Store in a cool, dry place away from sunlight.

As a precautionary measure, people allergic to hazelnuts, who may have the above mentioned product at home, are advised to refrain from consuming it.

In the second case, Aesan has been informed through the Coordinated System for the Rapid Exchange of Information (SCIRI) of an alert notification from the health authorities in Valencia regarding the presence of milk proteins not included in the labelling in extra virgin olive oil cakes.

The product data is:

Product name: Tortillas de aceite de olivia virgen extra (24%)

Brand: INÉS ROSALES S.A.U.

Appearance of the product: plastic packaging

Lot number: L-24103103

Expiry date: 01/12/2024

Unit weight: 180 g

Temperature: ambient

As a precautionary measure, persons allergic to milk proteins, who may have the above-mentioned product in their households, are advised to refrain from consuming it.