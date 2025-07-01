Discover the city in Spain that is home to the largest bar of chocolate in the world

Ana I. Martínez Santander Tuesday, 1 July 2025, 15:43 Compartir

Did you know that Spain is home to the largest chocolate bar in the world? The permanent installation can be found in Santander, a city in the north of Spain that combines history, natural beauty, sea and cultural life... and now a lot of chocolate.

Monper Chocolate has opened its doors in the city on the iconic corner of Calle Isabel II and Calderón de la Barca, with a project as innovative as it is delicious: the Chocolate Museum. The opening consists of two phases. The first began at the beginning of June with the shop and a live workshop of experiences where each visitor can become a master chocolatier for a day and make personalised chocolate bars.

Zoom Chocolate bonbons. ABC

Although the museum is not yet open, you can visit the giant chocolate bar that presides over it. "All the activities in our facilities are for a fee: entrance to the museum, making your own chocolate, tastings, events, etc. And we wanted to do something for free or that people who came to our facilities could take away a souvenir, such as a photo with something very striking. That's how we thought of making a giant chocolate bar," said Pérez. So the company decided to make a permanent sculpture and it measures 6.25 metres long by 3.50 metres high.

The manager recalls that tourists visiting Santander take advantage of the free activities available in the city: visit the Peninsula de la Magdalena, walk along the Paseo Pereda, see the cathedral, take some photos from the roof of the Centro Botín and now he says they can "take a photo of Monper's giant chocolate bar".

Zoom In the shop you can not only buy, but also make personalised chocolate bars or tastings. ABC

The museum will be an immersive tour to learn about the world of cocoa: discover how chocolate was made in ancient times and how it is produced today. It will also have a unique space, 'the fishbowl', a large window from which to observe the actual production process. The history, origins, varieties and origins of cocoa will also be explored in an interactive and inspiring environment.