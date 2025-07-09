Initial investigation into accident that led to footballer Diogo Jota's death points to burst tyre and 'possible speeding'

Photo of the scene of the road accident in which footballer Diogo Jota and his brother André died.

Miriam Antolín Valladolid Wednesday, 9 July 2025, 11:44

The Guardia Civil police force in Spain is finalising the expert report on the road traffic accident which cost the lives of Liverpool FC footballer Diogo Jota, 28, and his brother André, 26, on the A-52 motorway in the area of Cernadilla (Zamora) on 3 July. The cause of the accident was a burst tyre, which occurred while the deceased's car was overtaking another vehicle. However, the evidence collected so far also indicates "a possible excess of speed".

The investigation is studying the marks left by Jota's Lamborghini Huracán. According to "all the tests carried out at the moment", the Liverpool player was most probably the driver.

The report has not been finalised yet and the investigation into the crash is still ongoing. Once finalised, it will be handed over to the court authorities in Puebla de Sanabria.

The incident happened around 12.30am, when the car in which the two Portuguese brothers were travelling left the road at kilometre 65 of the A-52 towards Benavente, hit the guardrail and, as a result of the tremendous blow, burst into flames.

Firefighters extinguished the flames, which had spread to the surrounding vegetation. The medical professionals were only able to confirm the death of the two occupants of the vehicle.

Diogo and André were heading towards Santander to take a ferry to Plymouth in England. Their final destination was Liverpool, where the footballer was about to start the team's pre-season training camp. He had been advised by a doctor to avoid planes after recently undergoing lung surgery.

The news of the two brothers' death shocked the world of sport. Jota had married his partner Rute Cardoso, with whom he shares three young children, only ten days before the incident. Members of Liverpool FC and players from other teams as well as institutional representatives expressed their grief and condolences.