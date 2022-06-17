Spain adds 48,272 new infections and 243 Covid deaths in last three days The national 14-day cumulative incidence rate in people over 60 years of age stands at 612.39, compared to 589.82 on Tuesday

The autonomous regions in Spain have notified the national Ministry of Health of 48,272 new cases of Covid-19 this Friday (17 June), compared to 42,456 on the same day last week, of which approximately half, 23,495, were registered in people over 60 years of age. The total number of coronavirus infections in Spain has risen to 12,563,399 since the start of the pandemic, according to official statistics.

The 14-day cumulative incidence rate in people over 60 years of age stands at 612.39 in the last 14 days per 100,000, compared to 589.82 on Tuesday. In the past two weeks, a total of 75,434 positive tests have been registered in this age group.

Another 243 Covid deaths have been added in today's report, compared to 194 last Friday. Some 107,482 people with a positive diagnostic test have died since the virus arrived in Spain, according to official data collected by the Ministry.

ICU occupancy is 3.82%

Currently, there are 6,788 Covid patients admitted to hospitals throughout Spain (compared to 6,763 on Tuesday) and 340 in an intensive care unit (342 on Tuesday). The bed occupancy rate stands at 5.51 percent (5.50% on Tuesday) and in the ICUs at 3.82 per cent (3.85% on Tuesday).

Meanwhile, the test positivity rate for Covid stands at 30.06 percent, up from 29.52 percent on Tuesday. The World Health Organization (WHO) recommends that this figure be below 5 per cent to consider the spread of the virus as 'controlled'.