China imposes 20% tariffs on European pork but Spain benefits

China has ended its anti-dumping investigation on pork and its related products imported from the EU. The blow is significant, but less than expected. The Asian giant will apply tariffs of between 4.9% and 19.8% to European countries, in some cases even lower than those it has been applying in recent months. In the case of Spain, the country even ends up at an advantage, as China will apply a tariff of 9.8%, half the current rate. In addition, Iberian ham will be excluded.

This is the opinion of representatives of the Spanish pork sector consulted by Diario SUR. Livestock association Coag considers this "good news", since the tariffs finally adopted by China on imports from Spain vary between the 4.9% imposed on Litera Meat (one of the companies used as a reference for the anti-dumping investigation) and 9.8% for the rest, including Campofrío and El Pozo.

This investigation was carried out in retaliation for the imposition of tariffs on Chinese electric cars by Brussels. At the time, China even threatened to impose tariffs of more than 60%, so the resolution announced on Tuesday has brought relief to the sector. The tariffs came into effect for a period of five years on 17 December, as announced by the Chinese Ministry of Commerce.

Spain is the main exporter of pork from the EU to China. The Chinese market accounts for 20% of all sales in this sector, some one billion euros a year, so China's decision was key. Spain benefits more than other pork exporting countries such as the Netherlands, on which China has imposed levies of almost 20%.