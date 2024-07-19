Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Chaos at airports, banks and petrol stations in Spain following worldwide IT outage
Crowdstrike

Chaos at airports, banks and petrol stations in Spain following worldwide IT outage

Companies such as Repsol and Aena have been affected by the failure of Microsoft systems worldwide. Malaga Airport is among those affected

SUR

Friday, 19 July 2024, 10:46

Opciones para compartir

It has been a chaotic start to the day for many Spanish companies. A faulty software update from Crowdstrike, which produces antivirus software, has affected the Microsoft system to which companies around the world are linked. The incident is keeping several Spanish companies at a standstill. Crowdstrike has acknowledged the problem, according to US media reports. The issue is linked to an update programmed within the last few hours.

The worldwide outage is affecting multinationals and large companies around the world, mainly in the fields of transport, health and companies that handle a high volume of data on cloud services. Crowdstrike has already located the source of the problem and is offering solutions to companies that use its services.

In Spain, Aena is one of the main victims, and the company has warned of the incident on its website. Malaga's airport is among the several affected. "We are working to solve this. We are working to solve this as soon as possible. In the meantime, operations are being carried out with manual systems," it has stated on X. Aena has also announced, via social media platforms, that flights from its airports may be delayed on 19 July.

Repsol and other petrol stations are also being affected. Mercedes has stopped production and banks are having serious problems operating. Among these are Unicaja. The error on the PCs of affected companies is known as the "blue screen of death", which constantly restarts the computer.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Conor McGregor sparks a frenzy in Marbella
  2. 2 Iconic Costa del Sol landmark set to get a revamp
  3. 3 Mijas closes 'dangerous' section of coastal path at El Bombo beach
  4. 4 La Cala de Mijas gets ready for its traditional summer fair
  5. 5 Good Morning Spain TV show heads to Hard Rock Hotel Marbella for summer season
  6. 6 Ambitious plan for massive expansion of Marbella port is back on track
  7. 7 Fuengirola announces opening of Roman archaeological site in Torreblanca: this is when you can visit
  8. 8 Refurbished Costa del Sol theatre to reopen in 2025
  9. 9 Full details of popular Costa del Sol festival announced
  10. 10 This is when a Costa del Sol town's iconic colourful umbrellas are set to return

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad