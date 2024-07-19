Chaos at airports, banks and petrol stations in Spain following worldwide IT outage

SUR Friday, 19 July 2024, 10:46 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

It has been a chaotic start to the day for many Spanish companies. A faulty software update from Crowdstrike, which produces antivirus software, has affected the Microsoft system to which companies around the world are linked. The incident is keeping several Spanish companies at a standstill. Crowdstrike has acknowledged the problem, according to US media reports. The issue is linked to an update programmed within the last few hours.

The worldwide outage is affecting multinationals and large companies around the world, mainly in the fields of transport, health and companies that handle a high volume of data on cloud services. Crowdstrike has already located the source of the problem and is offering solutions to companies that use its services.

In Spain, Aena is one of the main victims, and the company has warned of the incident on its website. Malaga's airport is among the several affected. "We are working to solve this. We are working to solve this as soon as possible. In the meantime, operations are being carried out with manual systems," it has stated on X. Aena has also announced, via social media platforms, that flights from its airports may be delayed on 19 July.

Repsol and other petrol stations are also being affected. Mercedes has stopped production and banks are having serious problems operating. Among these are Unicaja. The error on the PCs of affected companies is known as the "blue screen of death", which constantly restarts the computer.