Carry-on baggage requirements for flying in 2025: what do Ryanair, Iberia or Vueling allow?

For many travellers it is a cause of much stress, especially when a frequent flyer with different airlines. We are talking about hand luggage, which can be carried in the cabin at no extra cost as long as the weight and size requirements allowed by the airline in question are met.

To avoid last-minute disappointments (and extra costs), consumer organisation OCU recommends measuring and weighing your suitcase at home to check that it does not exceed the measurements set by the airline, which may otherwise require you to check it in to the hold. Below, we review the cabin luggage measurements of each of the main airlines in 2025. Take note.

Ryanair hand luggage measurements

The airline allows one small hand bag of up to 40 x 20 x 25 cm for all passengers (except babies travelling on a parent's lap) and, if paid for, a cabin case of up to 10 kilogrammes to be carried on board. Hand baggage exceeding these dimensions will be refused at the boarding gate or, in some cases, will be placed in the hold of the aircraft for a fee of €70.00 - €75.00 (subject to IVA sales tax on domestic flights, in line with current tax rates).

Carry-on baggage dimensions on Iberia

With Iberia, passengers can carry, free of charge, a cabin suitcase measuring 56 x 40 x 25 centimetres and weighing up to 10 kg. If these dimensions are exceeded, a surcharge of between €50 and €150 will have to be paid.

In Business Class, the maximum weight increases to 14 kg and two pieces of luggage are allowed on all long-haul flights, except those departing from the USA. You may also transport one extra personal accessory (maximum 40x30x15cm) free of charge (bag, wallet, camera, folding umbrella, etc.).

Carry-on baggage dimensions on Vueling

Vueling customers can also take one small bag and, if included in their fare, a cabin suitcase, with dimensions of 55 x 40 x 20 centimetres (and up to 10 kilos in weight). Checked baggage can weigh up to 30 kilos and measure up to 158 cm. In the case that the baggage weighs over the limit, it will be charged €12 per extra kilo, up to a maximum of 32kg.

Carry-on baggage allowance on Air Europa

On Air Europa, the cabin baggage dimensions are 55 cm x 35 cm x 25 cm and up to 10 kilos in weight. A personal item of 40 x 30 x 15 centimetres is also allowed. In both cases, the baggage will be placed in the hold with a possible additional charge if it does not comply with the limits.

With Economy Class, passengers can take one carry-on bag free of charge weighing up to 10 kg and with the following dimensions: 55 cm x 35 cm x 25 cm (including wheels and handle). Those in Business class may take two 2-piece suitcases weighing up to 14 kg.

EasyJet hand baggage allowance

All EasyJet travellers can take one small item as hand luggage, free of charge. The maximum size is 45 x 36 x 20 cm (including handles and wheels), with a maximum weight of 15kg, and must be stored under the seat in front. Passengers must be able to lift and carry the baggage themselves.

EasyJet customers may also purchase a larger carry-on bag, maximum 56 x 45 x 25 centimetres (including handles and wheels) and weighing 15 kilos or less. If the baggage does not comply with these measurements, additional charges may be levied.