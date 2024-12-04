UK media criticise new 'Big Brother' tourist data requirement in Spain and warn Brits will travel elsewhere

Pilar Martínez Malaga Wednesday, 4 December 2024, 10:59

Spain's new tourism register and data law which requires hotels, travel agencies and car rental companies to collect up to 42 new pieces of personal information per guest has reached the British press where the new move has been heavily criticised.

The criticism comes barely 48 hours after the new regulation came into force, which the Spanish government said is due to national security reasons. Headlines in major media in cities such as Nottingham, Bristol and Birmingham consider the new law "invasive" and warn the British will now look for other destinations as "holidays in Spain will be complicated".

In Nottinghamshire, headlines point out that "Spain's invasive new travel rules could see Brits flock to other holiday destinations" with articles reporting that tourists have branded them "invasive" and "Big Brother". "Being asked for detailed personal information, such as your bank account, your phone number, your address and even the nature of your relationship with someone you are travelling with, seems like a major invasion of privacy. No wonder people are upset," a report pointed out.

Meanwhile, BirminghamLive reported that "new Spanish rules will make it much more difficult for Britons to holiday in this tourist destination".

A local newspaper in Bristol went further and warned that "British holidaymakers are strongly opposed to the new rules that will apply in Spain from [last] Monday. The popular EU destination is imposing a mandate that British holidaymakers will have to provide additional personal information when staying in hotels, guesthouses, flats and other places".