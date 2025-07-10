Man arrested at Madrid bus station with more than 13 kilos of cocaine hidden in his luggage and on his body

Alba García Madrid Thursday, 10 July 2025, 20:38 Compartir

The National Police arrested a man at the Estación Sur bus station in Madrid after searching him and discovering that he was carrying more than 13 kilos of cocaine. The incident happened on 4 July.

Offciers noticed the passnenger, who was on his way to another country, because he was wearing too many clothes considering the high temperatures in the Spanish capital. He was also visibly nervous in the presence of the police.

After identifying him and searching his belongings, officers found several packages inside his suitcase containing a pressed brown substance, which turned out to be cocaine. In addition, the individual was wearing a waistcoat and his torso was wrapped with plastic film in which he was carrying other similar packages.

In total, some 26 packages weighing approximately 540 grams each were seized, making a total of 13 kilos of cocaine. The detainee was placed at the disposal of the courts.