Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
The detainee with the substances wrapped in plastic film. CNP
Crime

Man arrested at Madrid bus station with more than 13 kilos of cocaine hidden in his luggage and on his body

Police officers became suspicious because he was wearing too many clothes considering the high summer temperatures in the Spanish capital

Alba García

Madrid

Thursday, 10 July 2025, 20:38

The National Police arrested a man at the Estación Sur bus station in Madrid after searching him and discovering that he was carrying more than 13 kilos of cocaine. The incident happened on 4 July.

Offciers noticed the passnenger, who was on his way to another country, because he was wearing too many clothes considering the high temperatures in the Spanish capital. He was also visibly nervous in the presence of the police.

After identifying him and searching his belongings, officers found several packages inside his suitcase containing a pressed brown substance, which turned out to be cocaine. In addition, the individual was wearing a waistcoat and his torso was wrapped with plastic film in which he was carrying other similar packages.

In total, some 26 packages weighing approximately 540 grams each were seized, making a total of 13 kilos of cocaine. The detainee was placed at the disposal of the courts.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Popular Costa del Sol music festival reveals full lineup ahead of 10th anniversary event
  2. 2 Restoration of Costa del Sol monument that dates back to Spanish reconquest under way
  3. 3 Steering group set up to decide future of Costa del Sol town
  4. 4 Benalmádena responds to requests and creates more than 40 new parking spaces
  5. 5 New city football club launched with ambitions to compete with Malaga CF
  6. 6 Bunzl inaugurates 6,000-square-metre logistics centre in Malaga
  7. 7 Eleven more Local Police officers recruited for eastern Costa del Sol town
  8. 8 British ambassador to Spain expresses gratitude to support groups on Costa del Sol
  9. 9 Rotary Club Marbella organises golf event in aid of local charities
  10. 10 La Cala Lions Club to host final fundraiser of summer, but already has events lined from September

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Comentar es una ventaja exclusiva para registrados

¿Ya eres registrado?

Inicia sesión
Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Man arrested at Madrid bus station with more than 13 kilos of cocaine hidden in his luggage and on his body

Man arrested at Madrid bus station with more than 13 kilos of cocaine hidden in his luggage and on his body