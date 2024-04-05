Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Five-year-old boy dead and mother stabbed in domestic violence case in Girona
112 incident

Five-year-old boy dead and mother stabbed in domestic violence case in Girona

The woman managed to call for help by knocking on the door of her neighbours, who then alerted Catalan police; the boy's father was arrested several hours later

Cristian Reino

Cristian Reino

Friday, 5 April 2024, 11:43

Catalan police have arrested a 35-year-old man in connection with the murder of his five-year-old son who was stabbed to death on Wednesday in the Catalan province of Girona on Wednesday.

The boy's mother, 30, was also stabbed in the attack and was admitted to hospital in a stable condition.

The incident, being treated as a case of gender-based violence, took place at their family home in the small town of Bellcaire d'Empordà at 5am on 3 April.

After the boy's mother was stabbed, she still managed to call for help by knocking on the door of her neighbours, who then raised the alarm with the Catalan police. The alleged murderer fled, until hours later when he was arrested by regional police in the town of Albons, very close to Bellcaire.

Town mayor Josep Molinas said: "As a small town, we don't like to wake up to such bad news as this."

The Spanish ministry of equality confirmed on Thursday that this was being treated as a case of domestic violence. This is the fifth case of a child being killed as a way of hurting their mother in Spain this year.

In January, a man murdered his two children, aged seven and ten, and then died by suicide in the Horta neighbourhood of Barcelona. It is not yet confirmed, but the investigation also pointed to a crime of domestic violence in a bid to harm the mother.

