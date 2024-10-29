Airbnb attacks national government's holiday rentals proposals in Spain

C. A. Madrid Tuesday, 29 October 2024, 21:24 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X (antes Twitter)

LinkedIn

Telegram

Threads

Airbnb has attacked Spain's proposals laid out by the national ministry of housing to put a stop to holiday rental flats, warning of the impact it could have on the price of rent and, above all, on individuals who use this route to earn an income.

"The cases of Portugal, New York and Scotland provide significant examples of the negative impact and lack of effectiveness that regulations can have when they do not take into account local realities or are used as the only solution to address the housing crisis," the company said in a statement in response to a public consultation opened by the ministry led by Isabel Rodríguez.

The company insisted that in these countries it has been shown that imposing general restrictions on short-term rentals "has proven not to adequately address the underlying housing problems", causing even in some of them, such as Portugal, the measure to be reversed. And it gives as an example the case of Barcelona, where there has been an "absolute moratorium" on obtaining this type of licence since 2014 and - according to them - rental prices have risen by 70 per cent in ten years.

Airbnb has highlighted that according to INE (national institute of statistics) data, there are around 340,000 holiday flats throughout Spain, "which represents barely one per cent of the total number of homes, compared to the estimated 4.7 million empty homes that exist, representing 14 per cent of the total stock.

According to the regulation promoted by the ministry of housing, tourist and short-term rental flats will be obliged to register and obtain an identification registration number from 2025. Only then, with this verification by the property registrars, will they be able to publish a property on digital platforms for rental for tourist use. If not, they will have to stop operating.

European legislation

Airbnb warns that the rule "deviates significantly from the original purpose of the European Union, which seeks the development of specific and proportionate local rules through the exchange of data and information between governments and platforms".

According to the company, the European regulation aims to create a single and simple registration, while the proposed decree in Spain introduces new requirements that create confusion and additional administrative burdens. Firstly, "instead of hosts applying for registration only at one level, the decree implies registration at regional and national level, while also maintaining the municipal licence".

Similarly, the government's plan obliges hosts to obtain two national registration numbers: one for tourism and one for non-tourism purposes, instead of having a unique identifier for each unit. The company also complains that "there is a requirement to renew the national registration annually, which also entails additional fees associated with it".

"Implementing disproportionate regulations for short-term rentals can harm the industry and alienate local families from the benefits of tourism, especially in rural areas,"the platform, which bases much of its business on short-term rentals, argued Airbnb.