Air traffic controllers’ strikes in Spain: these are the dates and airports affected The strike action in the privatised control towers begins this Monday, 30 January, and will hit flight operations at Alicante-Elche, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Jerez, Lanzarote, La Palma, Murcia, Seville and Valencia, among others

The CC.OO. union confirmed last Friday that the air traffic controllers’ strikes scheduled for January and February in the privatised control towers of Spanish airports will go ahead on the scheduled dates since no agreement was reached.

The first day of strikes will be this Monday, 30 January and they will continue every Monday in February. Specifically, they will affect flight operations on Monday the 6th, 13th, 20th and 27th of February.

Planned strike dates

• 30 January

• 6 February

• 13 February

• 20 February

• 27 February

The strikes will take place in the air traffic control towers of the airports at La Coruña, Alicante-Elche, Castellón, Cuatro Vientos (Madrid), El Hierro, Fuerteventura, Ibiza, Jerez, Lanzarote, La Palma, Lleida, Murcia, Sabadell, Seville, Valencia and Vigo.

In total 162 workers have been called to strike.

Airports affected by the air traffic controllers' strike

• Alicante-Elche

• Castellon

• Cuatro Vientos (Madrid)

• El Hierro

• Fuerteventura

• Ibiza

• Jerez

• Lanzarote

• La Coruna

• La Palma

• Lleida

• Murcia

• Sabadell

• Seville

• Valencia

• Vigo

According to the union, the meeting between the workers’ representatives and service providers in the privatised control towers, made up of FerroNats and Saerco, was "unsuccessful."

The workers asked for a 5.5% increase in their salary, but at the meeting, Saerco put a proposal on the table to increase the pay for the years 2021 (0%), 2022 (1%), 2023 (2% ) and 2024 (2.5%) that does not meet the expectations of the workers "as it falls far short of their proposal".