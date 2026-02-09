Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Passengers passing through Madrid-Puerta de Atocha train station. EP
Rail transport

Rail strikes in Spain: what are your rights if your train is delayed or cancelled?

As a three-day walkout by drivers disrupts 1.3 million passengers, we explain the rules on refunds, compensation, and free meals under EU law

Edurne Martínez

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Monday, 9 February 2026, 14:47

The three-day general rail strike in Spain started on Monday, as scheduled by train drivers' unions. More than 1.3 million short-, medium- and long-distance passengers will suffer either delays or cancellations over the next three days.

The strike's objective is to demand better safety conditions following the recent accidents in Cordoba and Barcelona.

Around 50% of short-distance Cercanías trains are still running, so passengers will mainly suffer delays and more crowded carriages than usual. Conversely, thousands of medium- and long-distance passengers will probably receive a message from their operator these days informing them that their train has been cancelled or rescheduled.

Consumers' organisation Facua reminds passengers that they can demand a 100% ticket refund, food and accommodation if they need it, alternative transport and compensation, among other consumer rights.

Railway companies are obliged to comply with regulation (EU) 2021/782 of the European Parliament and of the European Council on rail passengers' rights and obligations.

Passengers' rights

According to European regulations, if the delay is longer than 60 minutes, the operator must provide free meals and drinks, appropriate to the length of the wait. If an overnight stay becomes necessary, the company must also provide accommodation and transport between the station and the hotel.

Operators must also offer passengers a full refund, the continuation of the journey under comparable conditions as soon as possible or the option to travel at a later date under comparable conditions.

If the company fails to inform the passenger of alternative travel options within 100 minutes of the scheduled departure, the passenger may arrange travel with other train, coach or bus providers and the original operator must reimburse any reasonable costs incurred.

Compensation

If a train is not cancelled but suffers delays due to the strike and the ticket has not been refunded, passengers are entitled to compensation under European law. Article 19 of the regulation sets compensation at 25% of the ticket price for delays of 60-119 minutes and 50% for delays of 120 minutes or more.

The delay has been caused by a strike does not exempt the railway company from having to pay such compensation, according to European regulations.

Facua says that these payments represent the "minimum" rights and do not prevent operators from offering higher compensation. However, these rules do not apply to tickets purchased on the days of the strike (9-11 February).

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Malaga dams forced to release water as reservoirs reach safety limits following Storm Leonardo
  2. 2 Storm Leonardo topples last remains of 16th-century Nerja watchtower
  3. 3 Seville's iconic La Giralda affected by Storm Leonardo
  4. 4 Reggaeton star Zion robbed of 2.5m euro backpack and luxury watches at Madrid airport
  5. 5 David Bisbal confirmed for Weekend Beach festival
  6. 6 Andalusian economy grew 3.2% last year
  7. 7 Edo Sushi: a corner of Japan in Fuengirola
  8. 8 In or out?
  9. 9 Paco Peña: The Cordoba guitarist who brought the art of flamenco to the UK
  10. 10 David Larrubia steals the show to seal comeback win for Malaga CF

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Rail strikes in Spain: what are your rights if your train is delayed or cancelled?

Rail strikes in Spain: what are your rights if your train is delayed or cancelled?