Rail strikes in Spain: what are your rights if your train is delayed or cancelled?

Monday, 9 February 2026

The three-day general rail strike in Spain started on Monday, as scheduled by train drivers' unions. More than 1.3 million short-, medium- and long-distance passengers will suffer either delays or cancellations over the next three days.

The strike's objective is to demand better safety conditions following the recent accidents in Cordoba and Barcelona.

Around 50% of short-distance Cercanías trains are still running, so passengers will mainly suffer delays and more crowded carriages than usual. Conversely, thousands of medium- and long-distance passengers will probably receive a message from their operator these days informing them that their train has been cancelled or rescheduled.

Consumers' organisation Facua reminds passengers that they can demand a 100% ticket refund, food and accommodation if they need it, alternative transport and compensation, among other consumer rights.

Railway companies are obliged to comply with regulation (EU) 2021/782 of the European Parliament and of the European Council on rail passengers' rights and obligations.

Passengers' rights

According to European regulations, if the delay is longer than 60 minutes, the operator must provide free meals and drinks, appropriate to the length of the wait. If an overnight stay becomes necessary, the company must also provide accommodation and transport between the station and the hotel.

Operators must also offer passengers a full refund, the continuation of the journey under comparable conditions as soon as possible or the option to travel at a later date under comparable conditions.

If the company fails to inform the passenger of alternative travel options within 100 minutes of the scheduled departure, the passenger may arrange travel with other train, coach or bus providers and the original operator must reimburse any reasonable costs incurred.

Compensation

If a train is not cancelled but suffers delays due to the strike and the ticket has not been refunded, passengers are entitled to compensation under European law. Article 19 of the regulation sets compensation at 25% of the ticket price for delays of 60-119 minutes and 50% for delays of 120 minutes or more.

The delay has been caused by a strike does not exempt the railway company from having to pay such compensation, according to European regulations.

Facua says that these payments represent the "minimum" rights and do not prevent operators from offering higher compensation. However, these rules do not apply to tickets purchased on the days of the strike (9-11 February).