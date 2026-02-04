Spain train strike: drivers stick to plan for three-days industrial action in February

Edurne Martínez Madrid Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 15:26 Share

Spanish train drivers have decided to maintain the strike called for 9, 10 and 11 February after meeting with Minister of Transport Óscar Puente on Wednesday.

The meeting's objective was to avoid strike actions next week. While ministry sources have stated that the tone during the conversation was "positive", the conclusion of the train drivers' unions was to keep the strike as scheduled, at least for now.

The three-day strike will last full working days, impacting the passenger and freight transport of eight companies, including Renfe, Iryo and Ouigo. The protesters demand increased safety regulations following the fatal accidents in Adamuz (Cordoba) and Gelida (Cordoba), no outsourcing of services to third party companies and an increase in the number of employees.

The decision after the meeting on Wednesday is not final and the discussion remains open. On Thursday, the minister will hold another meeting with the unions.