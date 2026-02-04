Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Minister Óscar Puente during the meeting with the train drivers. RC
Rail transport

Spain train strike: drivers stick to plan for three-days industrial action in February

Despite the meeting with the minister of transport, the strike will take place on 9, 10 and 11 February, affecting passenger and freight services

Edurne Martínez

Edurne Martínez

Madrid

Wednesday, 4 February 2026, 15:26

Spanish train drivers have decided to maintain the strike called for 9, 10 and 11 February after meeting with Minister of Transport Óscar Puente on Wednesday.

The meeting's objective was to avoid strike actions next week. While ministry sources have stated that the tone during the conversation was "positive", the conclusion of the train drivers' unions was to keep the strike as scheduled, at least for now.

The three-day strike will last full working days, impacting the passenger and freight transport of eight companies, including Renfe, Iryo and Ouigo. The protesters demand increased safety regulations following the fatal accidents in Adamuz (Cordoba) and Gelida (Cordoba), no outsourcing of services to third party companies and an increase in the number of employees.

The decision after the meeting on Wednesday is not final and the discussion remains open. On Thursday, the minister will hold another meeting with the unions.

Publicidad

Top 50
  1. 1 Iconic Costa del Sol viewpoint to be restored to its former glory
  2. 2 Mijas opens racecourse as temporary animal shelter during adverse weather
  3. 3 Stolen Severiano Ballesteros statue found cut into pieces in Cantabria
  4. 4 Benalmádena opens new 1,000-square-metre dog park in Medina Azahara
  5. 5 Malaga Guitar Experience 2026: Torremolinos to host free luthier fair and concerts
  6. 6 Gibraltar Government holds UK%u2013EU Treaty briefings for business and cruise sectors
  7. 7 Benalmádena receives 6.5 million euros from the Andalusian regional government for tourism development

Publicidad

Publicidad

Publicidad

Esta funcionalidad es exclusiva para registrados.

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad

surinenglish Spain train strike: drivers stick to plan for three-days industrial action in February

Spain train strike: drivers stick to plan for three-days industrial action in February