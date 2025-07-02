Airport operator Aena to invest 351 million euros in key projects at ten major airports across Spain

C. P. S. Madrid Wednesday, 2 July 2025, 17:21 Compartir

Government ministers in Spain have approved an additional investment of 351 million euros for the expansion and improvement of airports in the country's Aena network. These funds will be added to the ones initially planned in the five-year DORA II plan for the 2022-2026 period. The actions that will benefit from the new investment will be executed during the DORA III period (from 2027 to 2031).

The aim of this financial injection is to adapt infrastructure to new regulatory requirements, increase security and cybersecurity, provide more robust facilities, generate efficiencies, improve the passenger experience and reduce the impact that improvement work has on operations at terminals.

These investments are considered necessary and beneficial for the Spanish airport system as a whole, as they will allow progress to be made on key projects at Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández, Valencia, Bilbao, César Manrique-Lanzarote, Ibiza, Malaga-Costa del Sol, Menorca, Tenerife Norte-Ciudad de La Laguna and Tenerife Sur.

One of the main items (84 million euros) will be earmarked for the current remodelling of the terminal area of Palma de Mallorca airport, in order to shorten the execution deadlines.

Also included is the improvement of passenger service quality and security processes through the automation of filters with EDSCB (explosive detection system for cabin baggage) equipment, which allows liquids and electronic devices to be kept inside hand luggage and ATRS (automatic tray return system). These tasks represent an investment of 86 million euros, in addition to the amount already included in DORA II. A further 15 million euros will be added for security and safety measures.

New regulations on information security-related risks that may have an impact on aviation security also require the implementation of investments of 62 million in the field of cybersecurity.

The additional investments also include 65 million euros for digitisation and robotisation of processes and 7 million euros for the remote control of gateways.

An investment of 13 million euros will also be advanced for the technical drafting of the terminal area extension projects to be implemented later in DORA III (2027-2031).

Finally, Aena will invest 13 million euros in the electrification of processes to decarbonise airports and 6 million euros in compliance with the requirements of RD 487/2022 for the prevention of legionellosis.

Aena is currently finalising the investment proposal for DORA III (2027-2031), which it will consult with the airlines. The updated document will represent the biggest amount of airport investment in recent decades.