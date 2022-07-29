Spain's national airport operator returns to profit after the Covid pandemic Aena previously reported two years of losses due to coronavirus travel restrictions

The company that manages Spain's airports, Aena, recorded a net profit of 163.8 million euros during the first six months of the year, an improvement of 147.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2021, when it made a loss of 346.4 million. Aena returns to profit after eight quarters of losses, since the first quarter of 2020, when it earned €23.1m, the company said this week.

Passenger numbers in the first six months of the year rose 287.7 per cent in Spain to 104.9 million, equivalent to 82 per cent of traffic in the first half of 2019, before the pandemic.

The increase has been generalised in all airports and in all types of traffic: domestic traffic is up 142.6 per cent, while international traffic is up 469 per cent.

Gross operating profit (Ebitda) also moved into positive values with 631.3 million euros, compared to minus 58.2 in the same period of 2021.

The increase in traffic has translated into a rise in aeronautical revenues, which grew by 192.5 per cent to €1,072.3m, while Aena's commercial revenues rose by 0.3 per cent to €398m.

The amount of investment that Aena estimates to spend in 2022 in the airport network in Spain amounts to 535 million euros, of which 180.6 million euros have been used as of 30 June 2022.