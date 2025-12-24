Aemet warns of the weather coming to Spain in the next few hours with snow, rain and freezing cold temperatures in these areas

Virginia López Esplá Madrid Wednesday, 24 December 2025, 13:18 Share

In just a few hour's time it will be Christmas Eve, a date marked by family celebrations all around Spain. As well as Christmas Day, it is a time for going out and travelling on the roads and so it is important to keep an eye on the weather.

Last Sunday, Spain already experienced a sharp drop in temperatures with rain, wind and snow in some places. For this Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the weather will continue along the same lines, i.e. cold according to Aemet's special forecast for the festive season.

The weather in Spain on Christmas Eve

In the weather forecast for this 24 December, the state weather agency (Aemet) warns that there will be heavy rainfall on the coastline of the Alboran Sea which could be accompanied by thunderstorms. This part of the country will have the most unstable weather during the day.

In high areas of the plateau and the northern half of the country, frosts will continue, although less intense. On the Cantabrian slopes there may be some weak rain, although persistent. In the rest of the country cloudy skies are expected and in the Canary and Balearic Islands some showers may occur.

🎄Predicción especial | Fiestas de Navidad.



➡️ Hasta el 4 de enero actualizaremos el pronóstico del tiempo diariamente. ¡Felices fiestas!



🔗https://t.co/Tr0X82tKSg pic.twitter.com/ZqyVoQ64Wz — AEMET (@AEMET_Esp) December 22, 2025

Minimum temperatures will increase in the north of the country and will suffer slight decreases in the Ebro, Murcia and east of La Mancha areas. Therefore we will see minimum temperatures of -1C in Albacete or Cuenca or zero degrees in Avila and Madrid or 2C in Ciudad Real,

Likewise, the maximum temperatures will increase in general except in the southeast and Cantabrian coasts.

The weather in Spain on Christmas Day

For 25 December, Aemet warns that a cold air mass and a low to the west of the Spanish mainland will produce a new drop in temperatures, which will initially be more pronounced in the north of the country and will move westwards.

The rain will mainly fall in the northeast of the mainland and the Balearic Islands. It may be persistent and may also spread to areas in the east and north during the day.

It will snow at altitudes above 800-1,200 metres in the central and eastern Pyrenees, above 1,000-1,200 metres in mountain areas in the southeast and 400-600 metres in the rest of the country, in the form of light snow showers, more frequent in the northern mountains with significant accumulations at higher altitudes.

Minimum temperatures will decrease in the northern half of the country, and maximum temperatures will experience few changes, except for slight increases in the southern half and in the Balearic Islands. Therefore, we will again see very cold minimum temperatures with minus values in Burgos, Avila, Palencia, Teruel, Valladolid, Vitoria or Soria. The maximum temperatures, in general, will not exceed 10C degrees inland, while on the Mediterranean coast they may reach 15 degrees in places such as Alicante.

According to the Aemet forecast, Spain will experience a cold Christmas Eve and Christmas, with lower snow levels and rain in some parts of the mainland and the archipelagos.

From Saturday onwards, temperatures will start to rise gradually, although rainfall may increase in the southwest quadrant.