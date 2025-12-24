Will the Costa del Sol live up to its name this Christmas week?

The cold weather has been predominant in the last few days in Malaga.

The last week of the year in Malaga has started with cold, rain and even snow in some parts of the province. The question is whether the unpleasant weather will continue on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. And it looks like the weather will take a major turn from 24 to 25 December.

According to the local weather expert José Luis Escudero in his SUR blog Tormentas y Rayos, this Wednesday there is a probability of weak and occasional rainfall in various parts of Malaga province. On the western Costa del Sol there is a 65% chance of rain and in municipalities of the Guadalhorce valley the percentage rises to 75%. According to Escudero, rain is expected especially in the Axarquia, although he points out that everything "will depend on whether Levante wind enters the coast".

In Malaga city, according to the forecast from Spain's state meteorological Agency (Aemet), rainfall is expected especially between 12 noon and 6pm, with a 75% probability, to drop to 25% later and until the end of the day.

However, for Thursday 25 December Aemet rules out rain in the capital of the Costa del Sol, and the thermometer will oscillate between the expected maximum of 17C and a minimum of 7 degrees. These values will contrast with those expected in inland areas, where the mercury will plummet and may register only 1C in places such as Ronda.

Cold air mass

In the rest of Spain, from Thursday to Saturday a mass of cold air and a low to the west of the mainland will produce a new drop in temperatures, which will be more pronounced in the north of the country and will move westwards. In addition, precipitation is expected in the northeast of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands, which could be persistent and spread to other areas in the east and north during Thursday and to the southwest quadrant during Friday and Saturday.

Likewise, according to Europa Press, snow levels are expected to fall to 400-600 metres in points in the northern half of the country, with the greatest thicknesses expected in the eastern Pyrenees and, to a lesser extent, in the eastern mountain ranges of the peninsula, the Cantabrian mountain range and the surrounding highlands.

On Saturday, a new progressive rise in temperatures and snow levels is forecast, as well as an increase in precipitation in the southwest quadrant of the mainland. In addition, frosts may be moderate on the northern and eastern peninsular plateau, as well as occasionally heavy in mountain areas.

In the Canary Islands, cloudy skies with moderate rain are expected, which will affect all the islands, especially in the north of the most mountainous islands. And in Malaga the probability of rain will increase ostensibly, as Aemet puts it at 95%.

Changes at the end of the week

Looking ahead to Sunday 28 and Monday 29 December, Aemet forecasts that the low centred to the west of Portugal is expected to weaken, which will favour a progressive stabilisation of the weather and an increase in temperatures.

However, precipitation is not ruled out in the southwest of Spain and in areas of the Mediterranean. In addition, the snow will gradually diminish, as will the frosts, but within a still wintry atmosphere. Meanwhile, in the Canary Islands, cloudy skies are forecast in the north of the most mountainous islands, as well as cloudy or partly cloudy skies in the rest of the islands.