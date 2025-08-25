Aemet warns of 'Dana' that will bring rain and storms to these areas of Spain

Marina Ortiz Madrid Monday, 25 August 2025, 14:19 Share

We are entering the last week of August and for many people the holidays are over, meaning for them that summer is coming to an end, despite the fact that this season ends on 22 September.

However, the heat seems to continue to be the protagonist in much of Spain, although the coming days are expected to bring somewhat cooler temperatures than expected for this time of the year.

On Sunday, 24 August, the state meteorological agency (Aemet) warned of the arrival of a 'Dana' depression at high-levels of the atmosphere in Spain, which has already made itself felt especially in the north-east of the Spanish mainland, with heavy rain and storms.

Rain and thunderstorms in these areas

According to the weather agency, this trend is set to continue this Monday, as there are yellow warnings for rain and storms active until nine o'clock at night, with "locally heavy showers and/or storms in the Pyrenees, without ruling them out in other parts of the eastern third", due to the 'Dana' that entered the Spanish mainland over the weekend.

Looking ahead to Tuesday, " in northern Galicia and the Cantabrian areas, moving from west to east, there will be abundant cloudiness with precipitation. There will also be a cloudiness in the mountains of the far north and eastern half of the Iberian Peninsula, as well as in the Balearic Islands, with the possibility of scattered showers or thunderstorms, more likely in the far north. It cannot be ruled out that storms may affect other inland areas of the Spanish mainland and the eastern Mediterranean area", Aemet indicated in its weather forecast.

Rain will continue on Wednesday 27 August in areas of Asturias, Cantabria and the Basque Country, where it may be in the form of showers and accompanied by heavy thunderstorms, most likely in the Pyrenees.

Cooler temperatures, but heat continues

After Aemet confirmed that the last heatwave we experienced in Spain was the most intense since records have been kept, with an anomaly of 4.6C, many are still focusing on whether the mercury will rise or fall in the coming days.

As the agency indicates from the blog that previews the weather forecast for the period from 25 August to 14 September, "the last week of August will have, in general, lower temperatures than normal for the time of year in most of the Spanish mainland, except in the Cantabrian and Mediterranean areas and both archipelagos".

Therefore, this Monday we will find minimum temperatures of 15C in Ávila and León, 14 degrees in Teruel and Lugo on Tuesday and, as the lowest temperatures on Wednesday, it is expected that León will reach 12C and Lugo 13 degrees.