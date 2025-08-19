Third-longest heatwave on record ends with arrival of some rain in Spain

Europa Press Madrid Tuesday, 19 August 2025, 08:40 Share

The heatwave in Spain that began on 3 August has come to an end, after a duration of 16 days and with an almost generalised drop in temperatures of up to 10C in the case of maximum temperatures, with rainfall forecast in the north and east of the Spanish mainland. According to the spokesman for the state meteorological agency (Aemet), José Luis Camacho, "in the absence of final verification" this heatwave is in third place among the longest heatwaves experienced in Spain and is on a par with the one in 2022.

On Monday, a trough was expected to move in from the northwest and increase instability in the northern half of the country, which will favour the entry of cooler Atlantic air from the west, which will displace the warmer air. In the Lleida Pyrenees an amber warning was issued for storms and rainfall with more than 30mm expected to fall in 24 hours.

During the afternoon there will be increasing cloudiness in the eastern half of the country, with showers and thunderstorms in the mountains, which may be locally strong in the Pyrenees and eastern Iberian, according to Camacho. In addition, in the Lleida Pyrenees an amber warning has been issued for storms and rainfall that may see more than 30mm fall in 24 hours. Red warnings were issued in Vegas del Segura for temperatures close to 44C and on the south coast of Alicante for maximum temperatures of 42C.

For this Tuesday, the Aemet spokesman points out that the trough will continue to move eastwards, favouring the entry of cool air from the Atlantic and ending the heatwave episode. Showers and locally heavy thunderstorms are expected in the Pyrenees, eastern Iberian and intermediate areas, with cloudy skies in northern Galicia and the Cantabrian Sea and light showers in the eastern Cantabrian Sea areas.

As for maximum temperatures, they will fall, notably in the south-eastern and eastern thirds, except in the Cantabrian Sea. Even so, highs will exceed 35C in the Guadalquivir, southeastern depressions and points in the northeast and the archipelagos.

Likewise, there will be a decrease in minimum temperatures, less marked in the Cantabrian Sea and the archipelagos. It will not fall below 20-25C in the southeast third, northeastern depressions, the Mediterranean area, the Canary Islands and the Mediterranean coasts. In addition, moderate trade winds will blow with intervals of strong and/or very strong gusts in the Canary Islands. There is a possibility of 'calima' Sahara desert sand dust in suspension in the eastern third of the Spanish mainland and the Balearic Islands.

With regard to Wednesday, cloudy weather is forecast in the far north, with showers, more abundant in the eastern Cantabrian Sea. In the afternoon, cloudiness will develop in the northern half of the mainland and the Balearic Islands and showers and thunderstorms in the mountains and inland east of Catalonia, according to Camacho.

Temperatures will continue to fall, with highs of 35C in parts of the Guadalquivir and south-eastern depressions. Minimum temperatures will not drop below 20C in the Canary Islands, the Mediterranean area and areas of the Guadalquivir.

As for Thursday, the high trough will continue in the early hours in the northeast third of Spain and the Balearic Islands, with the gradual entry of an Atlantic ridge. Likewise, on Friday there will be a decrease in the risk of storms and a slight rise in temperatures, with normal values for the time of year.

'Thermal dip'

For his part, Meteored expert Samuel Biener has predicted that the 'drop in temperatures' will become generalised this Tuesday on the Spanish mainland and in the Balearic Islands with the advance of a new, cooler air mass, which will sweep away the Saharan dust.

As a result, Badajoz, Seville and Cordoba will not exceed 32-34C on Tuesday and Wednesday. Meanwhile, mountain areas and the northern plateau will have cool early mornings on Wednesday and on Thursday it will be between 11 and 12C in Burgos, León, Palencia and Soria.

On the other hand, Biener explained that Spain will be under the influence of a new weather system over the next few days, which will be reabsorbed by the jet stream between Wednesday and Thursday, when heavy stormy showers are expected in the Pyrenees mountain range, the Cantabrian slope, Catalonia, the Valencia region and the Balearic Islands. Likewise, in the Canary Islands, showers will be repeated around Mount Teide.

The weather expert anticipates weekly accumulations of more than 50mm on the Cantabrian slope, around the Pyrenees and Pre-Pyrenees and in inland areas in the eastern half of the country.