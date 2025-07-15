'Adrenaline woman' television presenter dies while base jumping in Spain

ABC Malaga Tuesday, 15 July 2025, 13:06 Compartir

The 'adrenaline woman' of popular Spanish TV programme 'El Hormiguero' was the victim of the accident in which a 34-year-old woman lost her life on Sunday in Huesca while base jumping, reports local media outlet Heraldo de Aragón.

The fatal incident happened in the Chistau valley, in the Punta Calva area. The causes of what happened are not known at the moment.

When the emergency services arrived on the scene they found the body of a woman with serious injuries that lead to her death. The body was recovered by helicopter and later transferred to the Institute of Legal Medicine in Huesca for an autopsy to be performed.