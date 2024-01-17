Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Torremolinos Pride attracted around 70,000 people last year. Marilú Báez
Regional government recognises Torremolinos Pride as a major event of tourist interest
LGBT tourism

Regional government recognises Torremolinos Pride as a major event of tourist interest

The LGBT festival, which was born in 2015 to highlight diversity, equality and tolerance, has established itself as the most important event of its kind in the whole of Andalucía

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Torremolinos

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 10:23

The Junta de Andalucía has declared Torremolinos Pride as an Event of Tourist Interest in Andalusia, a declaration that grants the right to include it in specific promotional publicity by the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Sport.

Pride aims to promote the elimination of gender stereotypes and equality between men and women. Torremolinos Pride, which was born in 2015 to highlight diversity, equality and tolerance, has established itself as the most important event of its kind in Andalucía, and it is attended by tens of thousands of tourists every year. Last year's celebration was attended by approximately 70,000 people and resulted in an economic return of around 88 million euros.

Elimination of gender stereotypes

The Costa del Sol town is one of the main destinations in Andalucía for same-sex couples, and this recognition by the regional government will place it as a reference destination in inclusion and coexistence.

The town’s mayor, Margarita del Cid, said, “This is a further step in the recognition of a great event that promotes many values, and that also contributes to strengthening our municipality as a tourist benchmark. This milestone favours the elimination of gender stereotypes and other values that make Torremolinos a sustainable, accessible tourist destination that promotes equality.

Torremolinos Pride 2024 will be held between 30 May and 2 June. As in other cities around the world, these events are held in commemoration of the Stonewall riots of 1969.

