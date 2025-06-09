Torremolinos Pride 2025 stands up for all identities and refuses to backtrack on rights

Víctor Rojas Torremolinos Monday, 9 June 2025, 11:23 Compartir

Vindication and celebration. Freedom and diversity. Rights and floats. This is how the tenth Pride of Torremolinos was experienced, and during which all identities were defended and celebrated. People shouted for human rights and enjoyed what has been achieved thanks to the struggle of the LGBT+ community. It was a demonstration that, for yet another year, broke attendance records with more than 100,000 people, according to the town hall and the Local Police. In addition, the town saw more floats (21) in its streets than ever.

Diversity manifested itself in the streets of Torremolinos with people of all ages, of all genders, of all identities, expressions and sexual orientations. Entire families and those who are on the streets every day to defend LGBT+ rights all came together with the same aim: to achieve real equality, celebrate diversity and remember the rights that have been achieved. As the artist Supremme de Luxe stated during her opening speech last Thursday, festivity and vindication are not at odds. The drag performer emphasised data on the increase in LGBT+ phobic aggressions and the persecution suffered by the community in some countries of the world to answer those who still question why Pride is organised.

During the parade, as every year, you could see the combination of residents of Torremolinos and tourists who each year come from different countries around the world to celebrate a Pride that has already become the second most important in Spain, only behind Madrid. A Pride that is becoming more and more international and inclusive thanks to the joint work of the town hall and associations. These associations do not only work during Pride to make the town a safe space for this community. For this reason, Gema Garrido, from Apoyo Positivo; Antonio Ferre, from Federación Andalucía LGBT, and Santiago Rubio, from Colega Torremolinos, were in charge of reading the manifesto that closed the protest march.

SUR and SIX

Alongside the SUR and SIX float, which took to the streets of Torremolinos for the third time, other floats included Orgullo de Pueblo, with Manolita Chen at the head; and the women's float, which participated for the second consecutive year to give visibility and highlight the female sector of the collective. The associations and the main venues that serve this community every day in La Nogalera were also represented in this march. A march that made it clear that the rights of the collective are not at stake.

LGBT+ flags, extravagant looks, fun and diversity were not missing on a day that ended with the performance of a diva: Melody. Spain's representative on Eurivision was in charge of closing Pride 2025 with her best-known hits and, of course, with 'Esa diva'. Local drags such as Cherilyn Divine, Gina Turner and Kelly Roller, as well as artists Hoffman and Álvaro Mayo also performed.