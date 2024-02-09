Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Sections

Services

Highlight

Delete
Mijas town hall. SUR
Mijas launches literary contest aimed at highlighting homophobia
LGBT

Mijas launches literary contest aimed at highlighting homophobia

Under the banner of Micro-Stories - All Together, the initiative is open to anyone, although the topic of the story must relate to “the different problems and abuse that gay people regularly face”

Tony Bryant

Tony Bryant

Mijas

Friday, 9 February 2024, 07:08

Compartir

Mijas town hall has launched a new literary contest aimed at highlighting the discrimination and the different problems suffered by the LGBT community. Announced by culture councillor Juan Carlos Maldonado, the contest, under the banner of Micro-Stories - All Together, is open to anyone, although the topic of the story must relate to issues such as homophobia, discrimination, verbal and physical violence or harassment.

Publicidad

The councillor explained that this the first time that this type of event has been organised with the intention of “making visible the different abuse that gay people regularly face”.

“We think that culture and, specifically, the micro-story, is an ideal format for the group to be able to explain the discrimination they suffer, and we know that the initiative will be very well received,” Maldonado said.

The stories, which must be in PDF format, can be submitted to microrrelatos@mijas.es from 15 February until 15 April. The winners will be announced on 17 May, coinciding with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

First prize is a one-night stay at the TRH Mijas Hotel.

More information about the competition can be found on www.mijas.es

Publicidad

Te puede interesar

Top 50
  1. 1 Arrival of storm Karlotta set to bring welcome downpours of heavy rain to Malaga province and parts of the Costa del Sol
  2. 2 Tense night during farmers' protest in Malaga province as lorry set on fire and police charge at demonstrators
  3. 3 Just how many illegal wells are there irrigating subtropical fruit plantations in the Axarquía?
  4. 4 Fuengirola claims rise in tourist office visits in January signals 'long-awaited deseasonalisation of tourism'
  5. 5 Fun and games in Benalmádena help raise money towards 300,000 euro target for little boy with aggressive cancer
  6. 6 Mijas launches literary contest aimed at highlighting homophobia

Publicidad

Espacios grises

Reporta un error en esta noticia

* Campos obligatorios

Política de privacidad