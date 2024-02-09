Mijas launches literary contest aimed at highlighting homophobia

Tony Bryant Mijas Friday, 9 February 2024, 07:08 Compartir Copiar enlace

Mijas town hall has launched a new literary contest aimed at highlighting the discrimination and the different problems suffered by the LGBT community. Announced by culture councillor Juan Carlos Maldonado, the contest, under the banner of Micro-Stories - All Together, is open to anyone, although the topic of the story must relate to issues such as homophobia, discrimination, verbal and physical violence or harassment.

The councillor explained that this the first time that this type of event has been organised with the intention of “making visible the different abuse that gay people regularly face”.

“We think that culture and, specifically, the micro-story, is an ideal format for the group to be able to explain the discrimination they suffer, and we know that the initiative will be very well received,” Maldonado said.

The stories, which must be in PDF format, can be submitted to microrrelatos@mijas.es from 15 February until 15 April. The winners will be announced on 17 May, coinciding with the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia.

First prize is a one-night stay at the TRH Mijas Hotel.

More information about the competition can be found on www.mijas.es