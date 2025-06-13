Jon and David: 'This is our family, but there are others just as valid'

Iván Gelibter Malaga Friday, 13 June 2025, 14:54 Compartir

The paths that brought Jon and David together in 2005 were so different that anyone could have denied that they were destined to meet. It was a night in Granada, in a bar. Where people still got to know each other in person before the irruption of dating apps. David worked as a teacher, and he had only recently been living his sexuality to the full. For Jon, life was very different. At that time he had already left his native England and was living in Madrid. They met during a holiday, and stayed together for many years from then on.

Jon and David with their son Adam in Guadalmar, Malaga. Javier García Cobos a.k.a The A Prods

Some time later, they managed to settle in Malaga, where David obtained his permanent position. Jon, project manager for an organisation in Brussels dedicated to research in different fields with European funds, was also able to take up residence in the province. And from there, the logical path led to their wedding in 2012. "It was a big event," they both say with a smile.

Adam came into Jon and David's life at just six months old. They always wanted to be parents

More than 300 people celebrated the love between the couple from Malaga and Britain. For David it meant many things, although one of the most important was to understand that the relationship with his father had returned to normal. "I felt he was proud of me," he said. In Jon's case, his family was already 'used to it'. "I'm not the first LGTBI person in my circles," he said with a laugh.

Marriage was the main facet of the law that passed in Spain in 2005, but it is not the only one. With marriage can come divorce, and this is what happened between David and Jon in 2017. After the short break, a new chapter began in 2019 in a story that is still going strong. The second wedding was simpler, more intimate and at Christmastime. "We are very Christmassy people, and what we set up was a wedding that looked like a party at home for 30 people. Although they were very different celebrations, there's a special place in our hearts for the second one," they said.

And if with a wedding can come divorce (and then another wedding), the recognition of equal rights for LGBT+ couples brought with it the ability to adopt. "We knew we wanted to be parents," said the couple, looking at their child lovingly. Adam, who just turned five this May (although he looks at least one year older) came into Jon and David's lives when he was just a few months old. Adam's parents (Daddy and Daddy) said that he has already asked them some questions about his background and his mother. "I think it's important to talk to him, not to hide anything from him but with an awareness of his age," David said.

The couple knows that, despite belonging to the LGBT+ community, in many ways they are "privileged"

At the moment, Adam is as happy as any five-year-old. "We're sure he'll always be that way, or at least we'll try to make sure of it," they said, but there are some things that do worry them. "One thing we have noticed is that beyond the fact that his parents are gay or that he is adopted, what could affect him the most in the future is his skin colour. That's why we have to reinforce a zero-tolerance policy to comments (even as a joke) on race, whether or not they refer to our son. And I've had to encourage other people around us to see it the same way," explained David.

The couple said that they haven't experienced any different treatment due to their sexuality. "That has a lot to do with how our country has evolved," they said. Still, it is also clear that in their case, it is a more or less 'conventional' family. "This is our family, but there are many others that are just as valid," they highlighted.

Each LGBT+ family can choose how to live - including the extent of their social commitment. David and Jon, on this point, are clear. David has been a member of PSOE for many years - since his youth - and is the spokesperson for the party in his town, Alhaurín de la Torre (Malaga). Jon has just joined the local executive. "Since Adam came into our lives, I feel that I need to participate more and contribute something to society," said Jon.

"At the end of the day, we are partly privileged. We have a wonderful son and we are already expecting our second", they announced with smiles from ear to ear.