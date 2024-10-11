You may not recognise the name or the story but I'm sure that once you hear it you will not be able to stop thinking about it. Natalia is not a woman, she is a chimpanzee at Bioparc in Valencia who spent seven months holding her dead baby as she went through the natural process of grief. For seven months, day and night, she clung to her little one's lifeless body whilst still following the routines of the park and the group of chimpanzees she shares her space with. It seemed as if life around her could continue as normal. The image of Natalia and her baby wrapped in her warm embrace and growing even smaller is both heart wrenching and profoundly human - yes, human.

Natalia's caregivers describe this behaviour as a "natural and completely normal aspect of chimpanzee parenting". During these months, the group stayed close to her, supporting her through her grief and respecting her pace. "We have always honoured her decision, placing great importance on the cohesion of the group and her psychological well-being," said those who have closely followed Natalia's journey. The mother recently made headlines after gently placing her baby's remains on the grass, bringing an end to the period of mourning that lasted almost as long as a typical chimpanzee pregnancy (and a human pregnancy likewise).

Natalia's story highlights what truly matters. It speaks to our shared humanity. When I look at her photos, I'm reminded of a powerful speech by Jane Goodall, the renowned expert on primates who has dedicated her life to studying, caring for and advocating for chimpanzees. Even at 90 years old, she continues to travel the world, raising awareness about the importance of respecting the animal kingdom. She reminds us how arrogant it is to believe we are so different from chimpanzees. "They can make tools and experience emotions like sadness and joy. They can tickle each other and even go to war." And as Natalia proves, they are capable of love.

This story came out at a similar time as the case opening in the courts of Malaga against a man for allegedly abusing six underage girls from his own family. The case exhibits the darkest and most despicable part of the human being as he took advantage of these vulnerable girl's trust. This made me think about Natalia and her infant and how different this is from the reality we sometimes see. On the one hand, we have animals that can show incredible kindness. On the other hand, we have humans acting in the most evil ways. It's unsettling to see such a stark contrast between the best of animals and worst of humans.