Here's where you can stay in a yurt in Malaga province

Yurts have become one of the most popular types of 'glamping' in Malaga province. They have been popular in the UK and other European countries for some time now, especially among people who like the idea of camping and being in contact with nature, but do not want to give up comfort.

They are more spacious than the average tent and come with a full range of equipment, including beds and other furniture. The yurt is closer to a hotel room than to a tent. What sets them apart, however, is their location in the middle of nature. Some yurts even have a transparent dome in the middle for stargazing.

Although most options are available all year round, it is between spring and autumn when they are most in demand in Malaga province. They range from resorts that only have this type of accommodation to those that offer it as an option within a rural complex.

Some have panoramic views and blend perfectly into their forest surroundings. From the Axarquia to the Serranía de Ronda, via the Costa del Sol or the Sierra de las Nieves, there is practically no part of Malaga province that does not offer the opportunity to sleep in a yurt. These are some of the options currently available in the province of Malaga.

1 Benajarafe, Vélez-Málaga Dartas Yurtas

'TinyHouse Moja' in Benajarafe, not far from the motorway, offers vegetarian cuisine, yoga and massages as well as yurts or bigger accommodation about 1.5 kilometres from the town's beach.

2 Coín Azahar Estate

Azahar Estate is about four kilometres from Coín and not far from Marbella (about 20 kilometres). It has its own swimming pool and surrounding orchards and is the ideal place to unwind even in summer.

3 Mijas El Olivo Estate

Mongolian yurts, between Fuengirola and Mijas Pueblo, are located in an enclave elevated above sea level that offers a beautiful panoramic view of the coast while inside or outside the accommodation. Barbecues, fridges, microwaves and other facilities are provided.

Cártama Fahala Estate

This tourist complex offers glamping and a large yurt among orchards and citrus groves. Hammocks and an outdoor kitchen and plenty of peace and quiet await guests at Fahala Estate, which is located near the River Fahala in Cártama.

Algatocín Guindales House

Guindales House sits in the middle of the forest, in the Genal Valley. Among chestnut and other fruit trees, the freshness of this farm, which is not far from the village of Algatocín, is an ideal otion. It has a tent with capacity for three people (single beds) and a shower. The yurt has a glass dome that allows you to enjoy the stars at night.

Villanueva de Algaidas Valle de Oro

The owners of this rural complex have created accommodation with Asian and African themes; ideas that the owners have brought back to Spain with them from their extensive travels. Another ideal place to disconnect, but in this case in a sea of olive trees.

* Other options are Eldorado Yurt (Algarrobo), Casa Nube (Genalguacil) or Marina and Nacho's Yurt (Algatocín).