Yellow level warning activated for high temperatures in Malaga province, with the mercury reaching up to 38C

The heat will not be as stifling, but Malaga province will once again be under a yellow warning this Tuesday(15 August). To be precise, the Antequera area, is where state weather agency Aemet forecasts that the highest temperatures in the province will be recorded. The alert will provisionally remain in force from 1pm to 9pm, during which time Aemet forecasts that the mercury will reach 38C.

In the rest of the province it will be around 30 degrees, with the exception of the Ronda area, where it will reach 36C. For Tuesday, 15 August, Aemet forecasts inland skies with little cloud and on the coast, intervals of low clouds and mist, without ruling out the possibility of a bank of fog. Winds will be light and variable, with breezes.

There will also be a yellow warnings for high temperatures from 1pm to 9pm in the Andalusian provinces of Cordoba, Granada and Jaen. According to information from Aemet, consulted by Europa Press, in the case of the province of Cordoba, the yellow warning has been activated in the countryside areasof Cordoba, where a maximum of 39 degrees will be recorded, as well as in the Subbetica Cordoba, for maximums of 38C.

With regard to Granada, the only yellow heat alert has been activated in the Cuenca del Genil, where thermometers will reach 39C.

As for the province of Jaén, a yellow warning is in force in Morena and Condado, and the Guadalquivir valley, with maximum temperatures of 39 degrees, respectively, while in Cazorla and Segura, the yellow warning is also in force, but the maximum temperature will be 38 degrees.