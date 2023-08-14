These is where the highest temperatures were recorded during the third heatwave of summer in Andalucía

Europa Press Seville Compartir Copiar enlace

Montoro was the municipality which recorded the highest maximum temperature in Andalucía during the heatwave which hit the region last week, with 45.3C, followed by Carrión de los Céspedes, the second highest maximum temperature, with 45.2 degrees.

Specifically, the Spanish weather agency (Aemet) at 5.40pm on Friday, 11 August, recorded 45.3 degrees in the Cordoba province municipality of Montoro, a record temperature in Andalucía during the third heatwave of summer.

The second highest temperature in the region was measured in the Sevillian municipality of Carrión de los Céspedes, where it reached 45.2 degrees at 5.20pm on Friday, 11 August.

In the province of Cordoba, at the airport, a temperature of 45 degrees were reached at 6.10pm on the same day.

In fourth place was another municipality in Cordoba, La Rambla, where the thermometers registered 44.9C at 6pm, followed by Andújar (Jaén province), with 44.7 degrees at 5.10pm.

These were the municipalities that recorded the highest temperatures on the hottest day of the heatwave, with the next highest maximum recorded in the Sevillian municipality of La Roda de Andalucía (44.6C) on Wednesday, 9 August, at 4.10pm, which was not only the highest maximum in the Andalusian region on that day, but also the highest maximum in Spain.

Highest minimums

A total of three municipalities in Malaga province, Álora, Manilva and Benahavís, recorded the highest minimum temperatures of this heatwave in the region last Friday night, 11 August, where the thermometers reached 29.8 degrees both in Álora - at 7am - and in Manilva - at midnight while in Benahavís 29.1C was recorded at 6.50am.

Following them, according to Aemet was the municipality of Linares (Jaén), which recorded 28.7 degrees at 5am on Friday.

And finally, Osuna, a town in Seville province, reached the highest minimum temperature in Andalucía during the last heat wave, on Monday, 7 August, when the thermometer registered 27.9 degrees at 23.59 hours.

This latest heat wave, caused by the entry of a very warm and dry African continental air mass over the south of the Spanish mainland, began on Monday, 7 August, and ended on Sunday, 13 August.