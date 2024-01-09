Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

The 'water highway' is centred around the Rojas pumping station. SUR
Work starts to double capacity of &#039;water highway&#039; running the length of the Costa del Sol
Drought crisis

Work starts to double capacity of 'water highway' running the length of the Costa del Sol

The project for the Rojas pumping station in Churriana, drawn up by the Junta de Andalucía, will allow water to be pumped along the coast in either direction, in better times, to where it is needed most

Chus Heredia

Malaga

Tuesday, 9 January 2024, 15:20

Compartir

Work has started to double the supply capacity of what is being dubbed as the Costa del Sol "water highway".

The Junta de Andalucía announced on Monday 8 January that works had begun to double the capacity of the Rojas pumping station in Churriana, which will allow the current volume of water to be doubled and, additionally, it can be pumped in either direction.

The pipeline can transport water from Marbella to the Axarquia and vice versa, and from Malaga to the coast and to the Guadalhorce - wherever it is needed most. Sources from the regional ministry of agriculture confirmed to SUR on Monday that preparatory technical work has started and physical works "will be carried out by Padelsa SlA, of the CHM group" soon.

Malaga is currently sending 300 litres per second to the Axarquía region, but the eastern and western strips of the Costa del Sol are at red level and water cannot be sent anywhere else. However, in good years when the La Concepción reservoir in Marbella is full, extra water could be sent to the Axarquía.

During periods of drought, water that might be shipped in by tankers in Malaga Port could be distributed throughout the network. Now, after recent improvements, the Rojas pumping station can receive 200 litres per second from the coast, which will now be increased further to 500.

The project was drawn up by the Junta de Andalucía and is expected to cost around 1.1 million euros.

Upgrading of old pipes

In addition to this project, old pipes along the western Costa del Sol will also need to be upgraded. The current infrastructure is very old, leaks a lot of water and causes many problems, which is why Acosol - the area's main water supply company - is also working to upgrade them as incidents are reported and budgets allow.

Te puede interesar

