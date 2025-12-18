Work begins on project that will allow water to be exchanged between Malaga and the Costa del Sol in case of drought

Chus Heredia Thursday, 18 December 2025, 16:19 Share

Work has finally begun on the 'water highway', which will allow interconnection between Malaga and the Costa del Sol in the event of droughts and the improvement of an old and obsolete network. The emergency first phase of the work is budgeted at 13.6 million euros, with a completion period of eight months.

The problem is that the current state of the network, especially in Benalmádena, prevents efficient water transfers, despite the fact that the regional government has improved the pumping system at Rojas (Churriana).

Water company Acosol has confirmed the start of the work in Benalmádena and announced that the Torremolinos section will be started in January. The work is carried out by CHM Obras e Infraestructuras and Albaida Infraestructuras.

This action intends to put an end to the problems and malfunctions that have been occurring along this section of the high-level supply network, especially as it passes through Benalmádena. This section of the network, which is more than 40 years old, was disabled in 2025 to reduce the risk, with a provisional installation, until the new infrastructure is completed.

13.6 million euros are to be invested in the work for this first section

Work on the first stretch of approximately 500 metres in Benalmádena has been underway since this week and it will continue over the next few days, with a short break between Christmas and January.

The road in the direction of Torremolinos will be closed from the Flat Hotel roundabout, at Las Yucas, on its way to Hotel Torrequebrada. The parallel service road from Torrequebrada will be opened to join the main road near the La Pinta building.

Traffic and parking

The parking lanes on the left-hand side of the service road will be removed, but those on the right-hand side will be maintained. The bus stops will be moved to the service road.

Acosol recommends avoiding driving along Avenida Antonio Machado and Avenida del Sol during the months of the work.

The work will consist of replacing the current section with another 800-millimetre ductile iron pipe, which will run along a new route of approximately six kilometres, as well as three connections with the municipal networks of Benalmádena and Torremolinos, two of which are 400mm and one 200 millimetres.

Reclaimed water

The reclaimed water network will also be installed in parallel, with the aim of reducing drinking water consumption and enabling the use of reclaimed water for both irrigation and street cleaning, in public and private areas alike, once all the necessary authorisations are in place. Work on securing these approvals is carried out by Acosol in cooperation with the municipalities and the regional government.

"This first section is only the beginning of the new network that will replace the old one, which is more than 40 years old. It will be safer, capable of preventing incidents, outages and breakdowns that have occurred so far in the current route, which will benefit all residents," president of Mancomunidad Occidental Manuel Cardeña said.

CEO of Acosol Matilde Mancha highlighted the importance of the work in guaranteeing supply to Torremolinos and Benalmádena and the potential for exchange with Malaga city.