Where and when: details of the main Three Kings parades on the Costa del Sol and inland towns on 5 January, 2023 Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will keep their appointments with the children of Malaga province this week, and this year there will be no need for Covid face masks or social distancing

After the suspensions and scaled down Three Kings parades due to Covid-19 last year, this Thursday, 5 January, Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will visit Malaga province as normal again without the need for face masks and social distancing.

Malaga

At 5.30pm, Their Majesties will be welcomed by the mayor of Malaga, Francisco de la Torre. Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar will appear on the balcony of the City Hall to greet the crowds, while the parade is scheduled to start at 6pm from the City Hall.

Marbella

The Marbella parade will set off at 6pm and head along Avenida Severo Ochoa, Ramón y Cajal and Ricardo Soriano Avenue and end at the Monseñor Rodrigo Bocanegra Square (Pirulí).

In San Pedro Alcántara, the departure time will be the same and the route will be along Avenida Pablo Ruiz Picasso, Calle Lagasca, Avenida Norberto, Calle Pepe Osorio, Avenida Oriental and the church square.

Estepona

The Estepona parade will leave at 5pm from Avenida de Andalucía (east end), to continue along Avenida Juan Carlos I, Avenida España and Calle Terraza, until it reaches the Orquidario Botanical Park, where Their Majesties will collect the letters from the children. There will be ten floats that will distribute 15,000 kilos of sweets, 3,000 balls and 500 backpacks.

Mijas

The three parades in Mijas leave at different times. The first to start will be that of Mijas Pueblo at 4.30pm from the Town Hall and it will make its way through the town until it ends in the Plaza Virgen de la Peña. In La Cala, the parade will begin at 5pm in the Cultural Centre and will end its journey in the Butibamba park. The parade which begins later is in Las Lagunas, at 5.30pm on Avenida Miguel Hernández, next to the María Zambrano park and will end at the La Navidad site. In total there will be 17 floats that will parade throughout the municipality. At the end of the tour, chocolate and roscón will be distributed to those attending.

Antequera

In addition to the sweets and obvious toys, the Three Kings will distribute in 10,000 molletes (soft bread rolls), 10,000 surprise toys, 5,000 some kilos of sweets, around 5,000 Playmobil figures and 1,000 kilos of shortbread. The parade will leave at 6pm on Thursday, 5 January and take in Avenida Periodista Ángel Guerrero, Puerta de Estepa, Alameda de Andalucía, Infante don Fernando, San Sebastián, Encarnación, Calzada, Villodres, Diego Ponce, Madre de Dios, Cantareros, San Luis, Alameda de Andalucía and Puerta de Estepa.

Ronda

This year the parade will resume its traditional route through the main streets of the town. It is scheduled to start at 5pm from Avenida de Málaga near the Parque del Bandolero, in the Almocábar district.

It will take in Carrera Espinel, Calle Virgen de la Paz, Plaza de España, Puente Nuevo, Calle Armiñán, Cuesta de las Imágenes and Plaza Ruedo Alameda. It will conclude in the San Francisco neighbourhood, where the Adoration of the Magi to the Child Jesus will take place.

Fuengirola

Their Majesties the Three Kings of the East will arrive by helicopter at the Elola sports complex in Fuengirola, on Thursday, 5 January at 4pm. The parade will begin at 5pm on Calle Mallorca in the El Boquetillo district and will end around 9.30pm on Avenida Los Boliches.

It will consist of 25 floats and nine parades and also be one of the longest, across more than four and a half hours. It will involve more than 620 children and parent volunteers; In addition, more than 32,000 kilos of sweets will be distributed, all of them gluten-free and 25% sugar-free.

Torremolinos

The parade will leave at 5pm and will tour the streets Rafael Quintana Rosado, Europa, Avenida Isabel Manantiales, Avenida de Los Manantiales, Plaza Costa del Sol, Avenida Palma de Mallorca, Avenida Joan Miró, Doctor Jiménez Encina, Calle García de la Serna, Avenida Rafael Quintana Rosado and Plaza Blas Infante, ending at approximately 8.30pm. Throughout the route, more than 10,000 kilos of sweets and confetti will be thrown. The parade will involve 13 floats, three of them occupied by the Three Kings and the rest by members of groups and associations from Torremolinos with the themes Alice in Wonderland, Pets, Vampirina, Toy Story, Lion King, Paw Patrol, The Simpsons, LadyBug and Cinderella.

Benalmádena

The Three Wise Men will arrive at the Marina at 10am and will go up to the town hall. At 4pm the parade will begin in Benalmádena Pueblo. It will tour the Los Nadales fairgrounds, Calle San Miguel, Avenida Chorrillo, Avenida Juan Luis Peralta, Calle Jerónimo Garriga, Calle Lomillas, Plaza de España, Calle Real and again Avenida Juan Luis Peralta. Meanwhile, in Arroyo de la Miel there will also be a parade that will leave from the Tívoli World parking area and will head past the Nuevitas roundabout, Avenida Estación, Avenida Constitución, Calle Las Flores, Calle Sierrasol, down Avenida Inmaculada Concepción, Avenida García Lorca, Calle Andalucía, Calle Blas Infante, Avenida Constitution and Plaza de la Mezquita. This year it will have 11 floats that will distribute 11,000 kilos of sweets, stuffed toys and other gifts. A 'preferred queue' system has also been created so that children with special needs can access Their Majesties without problems in the areas set aside for this.

Velez-Malaga

In Vélez-Málaga, the Three Wise Men will be received at 10.30am in the hermitage on Los Remedios hill. Subsequently, they will go to the Town Hall at 12 noon. Their Majesties will also visit the headquarters of the Anne Axarquía and Asprovélez associations, the elderly in the senior residence and the children admitted to the Regional Hospital.

The parade will leave at 5.30 pm from the Plaza de las Indias to tour the town centre before arriving at the Plaza de los Carmelita at around 9pm. There will be 14 floats, with 800 people, who will distribute 6,000 kilos of sweets.

Torre del Mar

In Torre del Mar the Three Kings will arrive at the Mayor's office first thing in the morning. Then they will tour the streets of Torreñas, with stops at nursing homes, the police station and the local hospital. They will also pass by the promenade, San Andrés church and Plaza de la Paz. Starting at 12 noon, Their Majesties will receive all the boys and girls.

The parade will depart at 5pm from the Torre del Mar Mayor's Office to tour the streets of Torre del Mar to Plaza Juan Aguilar, where there will be a living nativity scene. The cavalcade has 18 vehicles, the participation of 12 musical floats and many surprises.

Rincón de la Victoria

In Rincón de la Victoria, Their Majesties will arrive at the council chambers of the Town Hall at 12 noon. The parade will depart at 4pm from Los Rubios and will make a stop at the Town Hall, where Their Majesties will greet the little ones from the balcony before continuing to the Plaza Gloria Fuertes in La Cala del Moral.

In addition, there will be two sections where the procession will pass without lights and music to encourage the participation of people with autism spectrum disorders. They will be on Avenida de la Torre and Rincón de la Victoria, from the church to the beginning of Paseo de El Cantal. They will distribute 3,800 kilos of sweets, of which 300 will be sugar-free.

Nerja

In Nerja, the procession will begin at 5pm from Calle Jaén and tour the main streets and avenues, up to the Balcón de Europa, where the adoration of the Baby Jesus will take place.

The procession will go through the Calles Diputación, Granada and San Miguel to the Cantarero, Pintada and Puerta del Mar squares. Next, the Three Wise Men will be received by the mayor of Nerja, José Alberto Armijo, who will deliver the Magic Key that will allow Their Majesties enter the houses to leave the gifts.

Torrox

In Torrox, Their Majesties of the East will tour the town centre from 11am, passing through the Plaza de San Roque to El Pontil and will visit Torrox Park, El Peñoncillo, Santa Rosa, Generación del 27, La Carraca and the Plaza de la Marina in El Morche. The parade will leave at 4.30pm from Llano de los Frailes, in El Morche, to end in the Plaza de la Constitución, in the town centre. The procession will go along the El Morche promenade, the old N-340 road and Avenida El to then begin the ascent to Torrox, a route of almost eight kilometres to keep the little ones happy.

Alhaurin de la Torre

The parade will start from the Barrio Viejo at 5pm with the presence of 25 floats, animated parades, music and "numerous surprises", as well as the distribution of thousands of kilos of sweets. The Three Wise Men will premiere costumes this year, made by a workshop in Jaén.

Cartama

The great parade will tour Cártama Pueblo and Estación de Cártama. It will start at 4pm in Cártama Pueblo, with the arrival of Melchor, Gaspar and Baltasar at the Town Hall. After the reception of Their Majesties, the parade of floats will begin, where more than 4,500 kilos of sweets will be distributed and the participation of a total of 20 floats is scheduled.

Coín

The Three Wise Men will ride through the streets of Coín in royal carriages, accompanied by the Band of Bugles and Drums of the Nazarene, and by the Batucada Sambagua Do Río. There will be several floats with animation, a parade with a great fire-breathing dragon and also giant robots, with the distribution of 1,000 kilos of sweets and 2,500 surprise gifts. It will begin at 6pm from Montesol to Alameda, where Their Majesties will address the boys and girls of Coín together with the mayor.

The following SUR reporters have contributed to this information: Matías Stuber, Eugenio Cabezas, Alberto Fiz, Andrea Jiménez and Antonio J. Guerrero.