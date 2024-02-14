Where is traffic disruption expected today in the south of Spain due to the farmers' protests?

Europa Press Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 09:29 Compartir Copiar enlace

The Asaja, COAG, UPA and Cooperativas Agroalimentarias agricultural organisations are joining the mobilisations of farmers across Spain in defence of the countryside this Wednesday (14 February) with authorised roadblocks in different areas in the Andalusian provinces of Seville, Malaga, Granada and Jaen, as well as at the Port of Motril.

In Malaga province, the agricultural organisations have scheduled demonstrations from 10am at kilometre 86 of the A-45; at Caserío de San Benito (Antequera), on the A-92 at kilometre 149 at El Faro; on the A-92M at kilometre 7 at the Hotel-Restaurant Paneque; on the A-384, at the Almargen crossroads, and at the roundabout at the entrance to Ronda.

In the case of Seville province, the protests this Wednesday will begin at 9am and will affect the main accesses to the city. Therefore, the tractor rallies will be concentrated on the AP-4 dual carriageway and National Road IV (Seville-Cádiz), starting at kilometre 573, in the municipality of Los Palacios y Villafranca. There will also be a protest on the A-49, which links the provinces of Seville and Huelva, starting at Venta Pazo, in the municipality of Sanlúcar la Mayor, the esplanade and vicinity of the Hotel Abades de Benacazón and the Benacazón fairgrounds.

Also in Seville, farmers will disrupt traffic on the A-92, starting from the Don Polvorón service area in Estepa and the Cooperativa Oleand SCA, in La Puebla de Cazalla, while on the A-4 (Seville-Madrid), the rally will start at the El Pilero industrial estate, in Carmona. In addition, a tractor rally will leave from the A-66 (Seville-Malaga), specifically from the Cooperativa Productores del Campo SCA, in Alcalá del Río.

Farmers from Almeria are also take part in the roadblocks that will take place this Wednesday in the Port of Motril, in Granada province, as well as on the A-4 at Polígono del Guadiel, in the municipality of Guarromán, in Jaén province, in which farmers from Granada will take part.

Since last Tuesday, 6 February, farmers staging unauthorised rallies have caused traffic problems in different parts of the Andalucía region. These actions have caused various incidents that have resulted, until Tuesday afternoon, in 26 arrests, with 1,954 protesters identified and four investigated, according to figures provided by the government delegation in the region.

Demonstration in the centre of Malaga

In addition, Asaja, COAG, UPA and Cooperativas Agroalimentarias are planning to hold a major demonstration in Malaga city centre on Wednesday, 21 February.

In the province of Cadiz, the agricultural associations have agreed to bring forward the initial date of 21 March when they planned to blockade the Port of Algeciras to Thursday, 22 February, thus concentrating their protests, as on the same date a road blockade will also be staged in Jerez de la Frontera.

In Cordoba, the protests will take place next Tuesday, 27 February, with a roadblock on the motorway to Malaga, at the roundabout of the A-318 with the A-45.

On 14 February, in addition to the 13 rallies called in Andalucía, agricultural organisations and cooperatives in the rest of Spain are planning to take to the streets in Madrid, Palencia, Burgos, Toledo, Cuenca, Guadalajara, Cáceres and Badajoz.

The organisations calling for these demonstrations are demanding the elimination of bureaucracy and the digital notebook, as well as solutions to product prices and below-cost selling.

Farmers also demand "effective control and the same rules of the game" for products from third countries, and that the countryside should not be "sold off" in international agreements. They also demand solutions to the drought and the withdrawal of environmental policies "that stifle daily activity".

Finally, the agricultural sector is calling for a budget allocation of 1.5 billion euros for the various sectors and crops in crisis, as well as tax and labour compensation for farmers and livestock farmers.