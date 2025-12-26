Aemet activates yellow alerts for heavy rain, gale force winds and rough seas along the Costa del Sol this weekend

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 26 December 2025, 10:14 Share

Christmas Day brought with it the gift of a break in weather truce in the province, after the unexpected storm that turned the afternoon of Christmas Eve white in several towns in the Axarquia area. Just after 1.30pm, heavy rain and hail surprised the residents of municipalities near the eastern Costa del Sol including Rincón de la Victoria, Benajarafe and Cajiz and inland villages such as Almáchar and El Borge. The unusual Christmas scene left accumulated rainfall in points Araña, Torrox and Torre del Mar of between 8 and 16mm. However, the break in the weather on 25 December will not last long. Stability will last only today (Friday 26 December) on a day marked by clear skies, with no threat of precipitation and with the mercury moving - in the case of Malaga city - between 8C and 16C.

The scenario will change again from Saturday onwards. For now, everything points to a wet last weekend of 2025. "On Saturday an isolated cold squall will position itself in the Gulf of Cadiz and will bring rainfall to Malaga. I do not rule out that the warnings will move up to amber," said José Luis Escudero, an expert in local meteorology in his SUR blog 'Storms and lightning'. At the moment, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated two warnings for 27 December: one for coastal phenomena - with an east wind forecast to blow at 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres high along the entire coastline of Malaga province - and another for heavy rain on the western Costa del Sol (including Malaga city) and the Guadalhorce valley, where accumulated rainfall of 15mm in one hour and up to 40mm in 12 hours is expected. Both warnings will be in force from 12 noon until the early hours of Sunday morning.

In the capital of the Costa del Sol, the forecast predicts a 100% chance of rain from midday onwards, wind gusts of between 35 and 50 kilometres per hour and temperatures that will range between 9 and 16C. The situation will not improve for Sunday, when the probability of rain remains at 100%. However, there are no active weather warnings for that day yet.