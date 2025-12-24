Watch as surprise hailstorm hits Malaga turning Costa del Sol beaches white on Christmas Eve

It's not quite a white Christmas, but it's probably as close as you can get in several places on the eastern Costa del Sol in Malaga province today. A storm that deposited hail stones surprised many residents during the afternoon of this Wednesday 24 December, Christmas Eve. Just after 1.30pm hours, a heavy rain and hail storm surprised residents of the Axarquia area, in towns such as Rincón de la Victoria, Vélez-Málaga, Benajarafe and Cajiz and also in inland villages such as Almáchar and El Borge.

The forecast from Spain's state meteorological agency did suggest isolated storms for today until 6pm and temperatures below 10C in some parts of the Axarquia area. However, this afternoon it has activated the amber warning for heavy rain in the Axarquia, from 4pm to 9pm, which means significant risk up to 30mm of rain falling in an hour. Rainfall will continue to be locally heavy in the Axarquia, although with less intensity and moving eastwards, according to Aemet.

In Rincón de la Victoria the hailstorm was surprising due to its proximity to the city of Malaga, where at the same time the sun was shining and the skies were clear. The hail formed a white blanket on the ground, even on the beaches. The covering of hail on the roads also complicated the traffic on the A-7 motorway as it passes through the Axarquia. There is little visibility due to the rainfall and the road surface is very slippery, which means that drivers have to be very careful in the area.

Antonio Ortín

The heavy hailstorm recorded in the inland parts of the Axarquia happened between 2.40pm and 3pm, coinciding with the passage of a very active storm nucleus. The episode mainly affected the municipalities of Almáchar and El Borge, where the hail covered streets, rural roads and mountain areas, creating many very unusual scenes in the area. The storm also reached the rural area of Los Pepones, in the municipality of Vélez-Málaga, although with less intensity.

The mayors of Almáchar and El Borge, Antonio Yuste and Raúl Vallejo (PSOE), respectively, have told SUR that, for the moment, there is no evidence of significant material damage, although they have specified that they are awaiting a more detailed assessment in the coming hours, especially on roads and agricultural areas.