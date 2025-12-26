Aemet extends weekend weather alerts for heavy downpours of rain to include Sunday

Almudena Nogués Malaga Friday, 26 December 2025, 17:23 Share

Christmas Day brought with it the gift of a meteorological truce in Malaga province, after the unexpected hailstorm that marked Christmas Eve white in several towns in the Axarquia area. After 13.30 hours, heavy rain and hail surprised the residents of municipalities near the coast such as Rincón de la Victoria, Benajarafe and Cajiz and inland villages such as Almáchar and El Borge. The unusual Christmas scene reached the shores of the beaches and deposits of rain in the eastern parts of the Costa del Sol such as La Araña, Torrox or Torre del Mar between 8 and 16mm.

However, the break that opened up on 25 December will not last long. Stability will only continue this Friday 26th, on a day marked by clear skies, with no threat of precipitation and with the mercury moving - in the case of the capital of the Costa del Sol - between 8C and 16C.

The scenario will change again from tomorrow onwards. For now, everything points to a wet last weekend of 2025. "On Saturday an isolated cold squall will position itself in the Gulf of Cadiz and will bring rainfall to Malaga province. I do not rule out that the warnings move up to amber," said José Luis Escudero, an expert in local meteorology in his SUR blog 'Storms and lightning'.

At the moment, Spain's state weather agency (Aemet) has activated two 'risk' warnings for 27 December: one for coastal phenomena - with an east wind forecast to blow at 50 to 60 km/h (force 7) and waves of 2 to 3 metres along the entire coastline of Malaga province - and another for heavy rain on the Costa del Sol (including Malaga city), Guadalhorce valley, Axarquia and Ronda areas, where accumulated rainfall of 20mm in one hour and up to 60mm in 12 hours is expected. The first warning will be in force from 12noon until the early hours of Sunday morning. The second, from 3pm (except in Axarquia, where it will be activated at 8pm). In the capital of the Costa del Sol, the forecast predicts a 100% chance of rain from midday, gusts of between 35 and 50 kilometres per hour and temperatures that will range between 9C and 16 degrees.

Zoom Weather alerts for Saturday in the south of Spain. Aemet

The situation will not improve for Sunday, when the probability of rain remains at 100%. For that day Aemet has activated a new warning in its latest update which will be in force until 10am, also in the Costa del Sol, Guadalhorce and Axarquia areas. Up to 60mm of rain could fall in 12 hours accompanied by occasional thunderstorms, according to Aemet.