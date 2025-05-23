Weather change: up to ten degrees drop in temperatures and possible rain in Malaga

Ignacio Lillo Málaga Friday, 23 May 2025, 10:32 Compartir

Malaga province will experience a sharp decline in temperatures this Friday, with the maximum dropping up to 10C. After the intense heat of the last few days, the arrival of a region of low pressure at high altitude will cause the air to cool, not without the risk of rainfall. The director of the state meteorological agency (Aemet) in Malaga, Jesús Riesco, explained that the sudden weather change can be attributed to an extension of a low-pressure system currently over Scandinavia, stretching quite far south.

However, rainfall will mostly affect Valencia, Murcia, Albacete, Jaén, Granada and Almeria. If it does reach Malaga, it will be of little importance and mostly in the mountains.

Warmer temperatures are expected to start recovering on Saturday, but it will be on Sunday when the previous values of 27C will be reached. On Monday, thermometers will show 29C once again, although this maximum will be an isolated occurrence.

SUR's weather expert, José Luis Escudero, said that the warm 'terral' wind might be present in parts of the Guadalhorce Valley this Friday. In addition, temperatures in the Serranía de Ronda could reach 30C, which will noticeably contrast with the coast. While rainfall is less likely in Malaga, Aemet has raised the alert for heavy rain and hail in other parts of Andalucía, such as Granada, Almeria and Jaén.

Sunday, with its clear skies and a maximum of 27C, will be the ideal day to go to the beach.

Warnings in 11 provinces

A total of 11 provinces in Spain will have a warning in force this Friday, especially in the eastern part of the country: Almeria, Granada and Jaén (Andalucía); Albacete (Castilla-La Mancha); Altiplano and Northwest Murcia (Region of Murcia); and Alicante and Valencia (Valencia). Storms are possible in Cordoba and Seville, even though temperatures in the latter will still reach 31C. Menorca (Balearic Islands) and Girona (Catalonia) will be warned for waves.

According to Aemet, the heaviest rain is expected in the southeast third. During the afternoon, more localised showers could be recorded in the northeast of Catalonia. There could also be light rainfall in the very north of the peninsula, around the middle of the day.

Unstable conditions are expected on the Spanish mainland this Friday

In contrast, cloudy or clear skies will prevail in the western half of the peninsula, although some low clouds could appear during the first hours of the day. The cloudy skies in the north of the Canary Islands predict some weak and occasional rainfall in the higher altitudes, while the sky in the south will remain partly cloudy or clear.

There will be moderate decreases in maximum temperatures in the southern half of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. On the other hand, moderate rises are forecast in the extreme northeast, while hardly any changes are expected in the rest of the country.

Minimum temperatures are expected to fall across the board, with more pronounced decreases in the centre and southeast of the peninsula. Light frosts are not ruled out in the highest points of the Pyrenees.

According to Aemet, the wind will generally blow from the north on the mainland and the Balearic Islands, with a light to moderate intensity. In the Strait of Gibraltar and the Alboran Sea, the westerly 'poniente' is expected to shift to easterly 'levante'. Similarly, intervals of strong winds are forecast on the Atlantic coasts of Galicia and the Empordà, where very strong gusts could also be recorded, as well as in the lower Ebro. In the Canary Islands archipelago, the trade wind regime will continue, with intervals of strong winds and very strong gusts in exposed areas.