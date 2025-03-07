Police warn about text message scam faking national weather warnings in Spain

Eugenio Cabezas Friday, 7 March 2025, 13:13 Compartir

The Guardia Civil have warned the public about a scam disguised as a text message sent by Aemet (Spain's national meteorological agency). The police have detected a message that tells the recipient to click on a fake link and download an app to "prepare and stay safe".

As convincing as the message can seem, given the continuous weather warnings that Aemet has been issuing recently, the police remind people to only follow official sources and not click on any links.

The exact text of the fraudulent message reads in Spanish "Se preve una tormenta severa en su región. Descague la APP" ("A severe storm is expected in your region. Be prepared and stay safe. Download the APP") followed by a link. The fake application seeks to scam people by asking for their details, as the Guardia Civil have stated on their official channels.

⚠️#AVISO‼️ ¿Has recibido un #SMS como el de la imagen?



🛑No cliques🛑



ℹ️ Con motivo de los avisos meteorológicos por lluvias se ha detectado una nueva estafa por #sms donde te envían un enlace fraudulento que te enlaza a una aplicación simulando a la Aemet pidiendo tus datos.… pic.twitter.com/TtjCd26tSw — Guardia Civil (@guardiacivil) March 4, 2025

The police have advised people to "always consult official media about the real situation on the roads, through the accounts @InformacionDGT and @DGTes; and about the weather on @AEMET_Esp; and Civil Protection in @proteccioncivil".

The National Police have also warned about another new scam, involving a massive campaign of emails impersonating the @policia.es domain. The emails inform recipients that they have been summoned to go to the police station and ask them to click on a link. The National Police have once again reminded people not to click on any links or provide personal details.