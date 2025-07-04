Warming of the sea: Malaga port sets June record with 25.7C
The monthly report of Puertos del Estado reveals excessive temperatures along the entire national coastline in June, when Dragonera (Balearic Islands) exceeded 30C
Friday, 4 July 2025, 11:37
June achieved record-high temperatures not only in the atmosphere but also of the sea. The maximum sea water temperature in June was 30.55C, recorded by the Dragonera buoy (Balearic Islands) on 30 June. This is a dizzying figure, even for later in the summer. Malaga has not been spared, with a rise of up to 7C above average, as SUR reported on 24 June.
The data has been released by the Puertos del Estado buoy system. According to it, Malaga closed the month with 24.9C. The maximum value occurred the weekend before San Juan, with 25.7C.
The average seawater temperature in June in the Bay of Malaga has been 18.5C since the historical series began (1984).
Records
Since the beginning of the month, values of 19C or more have been recorded. It will inevitably be the warmest month in the series. So far, 2017 experienced the warmest sea, with 20.7C.
At the beginning of June, temperatures were 19C, already above the average of 18.5C. By 10 June, the temperature had reached 20.7C, only peaking from there.
