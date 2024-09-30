Two small earthquakes recorded in Malaga province in just six hours

Isabel Méndez Malaga Monday, 30 September 2024, 08:16 Opciones para compartir Copiar enlace

Malaga province registered two slight earth tremors on Sunday (29 September) within just a few hours of each other. The first was recorded at 5.49am, according to Spain's national geographic institute (IGN). It had a magnitude of 1.5 and its epicentre was located in the Costa del Sol town of Estepona.

Barely six hours later, Comares was the epicentre of another small earthquake. In this case it was at 12.20am (also local time). It had a magnitude of 2.5 and developed at a depth of 33 kilometres.

In both cases there were no reports of any damage and due to their small magnitude they were not likely to have been felt by the general public.