Costa del Sol tourist board produces a new guide to attract digital nomads to the province There is also a new one for families who come to the area on holiday, and both are published in four languages

At a time when home-working is at a peak and Malaga province continues to be a favourite holiday destination, Turismo Costa del Sol has just published two new guides: one to encourage digital nomads to come to the area, and another to attract families. Both are published in e-book form in English, Spanish, French and German, and campaigns have been carried out on social media to make people aware of them. The tourist board says the new guides aim to promote both home-working and family holidays.

Margarita del Cid, the CEO of Turismo Costa del Sol, points out that “because of its climate, cultural heritage and lifestyle, the Costa del Sol is one of the favourite destinations for tourists from all over Europe. Many of them nowadays have the chance to turn their preferred holiday destination into their new home, and that’s why we have launched an e-book detailing all the benefits of the area for those who work from home, with properties, coworking spaces, culture and leisure activities”.

She also says that this is a key destination for family holidays, and that the Costa del Sol “will continue with its commitment to one of its star segments. That’s why we have produced an e-book specifically for families, with information about theme and leisure parks, outdoor activities and accommodation specifically for people with children”.

These two new publications bring the total number of guides to 20; the others include discovering the Costa del Sol through its regions, accessible tourism, golf in the area, event facilities, language studies, city breaks in Malaga and more. Click here for the full list of Turismo Costa del Sol e-books in English.