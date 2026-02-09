Diario Sur - Diario de Málaga. Noticias de Malaga

Passengers crowding to board a Cercanías train at the María Zambrano station in Malaga. SALVADOR SALAS
Rail transport

Malaga train strikes: cancelled Cercanías trains and long delays

Passengers in Malaga province have felt the strikes to a lesser extent as there have been fewer services to take the impact since the suspensions in Adamuz and Álora

Ignacio Lillo

Ignacio Lillo

Málaga

Monday, 9 February 2026, 15:15

The three-day railway strike in Spain has had less impact in Malaga province than in other provinces. With very few services that remain operational since the Adamuz and Álora incidents, the short-distance Cercanías lines (C1 Costa and C2 Guadalhorce) have borne the brunt of the strike.

C2 passengers have been complaining of long delays on Monday, which is the first day of the strike. SUR has verified that no trains ran from Malaga to Fuengirola between 9.20am and 10.18am on Monday, when there should be one train every 40 minutes. To the frustration of the passengers waiting at the station, several trains passed without stopping.

On Monday, Cercanías trains ran at 75% of the service's capacity in rush hour and 50% the rest of the day. In addition, big crowds of waiting passengers formed on the platforms. This caused frustration among rushing workers and confusion among tourists who didn't know that there was a strike.

Support for the protesters

Despite the inconvenience, many passengers told SUR that they support the strike. "I've come with enough time," secondary school teacher Marina said, while waiting for her regular train to Torremolinos. "Everyone has the right to demand better working conditions. I understand why they do it," she stated.

