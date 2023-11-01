A trip on the Costa del Sol train line to Plaza Mayor, packed in like sardines

Matías Stuber Malaga Compartir Copiar enlace

Every day, every morning, the same route. Get on the train, get off the train, work, and then back. Every day the same faces, the same people, the same pattern: 06:39, 07:14, 07:49, 08:09, 08:29…

Most have headphones, a wrinkled forehead and glance at their mobile. Despite being close to each other, everyone seems to be far away with their thoughts. This is the life of a commuter on the C1 line along the Costa del Sol.

The C1 is an abbreviation and refers to the local Cercanías commuter service that connects Fuengirola with Malaga city. The route, 31.35 kilometres by rail, is dotted with several stops. One of them is Plaza Mayor. Behind the shopping centre, a few metres from a petrol station, the small railway halt has become a busy place. The train serves as an attractive alternative to overcome the shortage of parking in Malaga city centre and a way to save money on fuel, especially given the government subsidy on train travel for regular users.

It is just after seven in the morning and gloom prevails. Cristina González parks her Citroën Picasso and crosses the road that separates the parking places from the train stop. There are 15 places. That Cristina found a place she attributes to a stroke of luck. “At half past six in the morning there are usually none,” she said.

For some time she has used the train to get to work in the Novaluz offices in Calle Larios. Cristina lives in Alhaurín de la Torre and said when she drove it was torture. “In the morning, Alhaurín becomes a mousetrap. Then came the pain of looking for parking in the city centre.” She said even if the government chooses to withdraw the current travel subsidy at the end of the year she will continue to commute by train.

Other passengers drive to Plaza Mayor from Mijas, Fuengirola, Coín and elsewhere. Beatriz López is another commuter. She has just parked her 4x4 and is now waiting for the train at 07:49. “I live in Mijas and work in the centre of Malaga,” she said, adding that it used take her 45 minutes to find a place to park in the centre. “Now it is 18 minutes to get to Plaza Mayor and the ten minutes it takes for the train to the centre.”

Park and ride

But the problem with this park and ride system is that the trains are badly overcrowded. Upon arrival at Plaza Mayor, the train is already packed. Introducing your body into one of the four carriages requires a compression exercise. Imprisoned among travelling companions, the path to work can also be an extreme experience. At the next stop, the airport, tourists wait, suitcase in hand.

Mobility consultant Vicente P. Jordá has analysed the phenomenon of the increase in the Plaza Mayor commuters. “This is something to be encouraged, yes. But encourage and plan. If you want this, you have to create the right infrastructure. That happens by having enough parking places,” he said.

Back at the Plaza Mayor stop, Héctor Sánchez appears, a teacher who usually comes by motorcycle from Alhaurín de la Torre to travel to Malaga city. He appreciates the “peace of mind” when he does not have to think about parking in Malaga. “Also, I take advantage of the train trip to go over a little, what I will teach later in class,” he said. “It is pity that the trains are not more frequent or they don't add more carriages. When the train arrives here, it is already full. There are times when it is almost impossible to get on it,” Héctor said.