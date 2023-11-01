Free local train offer for regular passengers on the Costa del Sol smashes record

Ignacio Lillo Compartir Copiar enlace

WhatsApp

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Telegram

The offer of free travel on the Cercanías local train services for regular passengers has led to a record number of travellers in Malaga and on the Costa del Sol. The latest figures show that the province accounts for almost half of all passengers on local trains in Andalucía.

Of the total number of free passes issued in Andalucía for travel between 1 September and 31 December 2023, some 172,345 correspond to the different Cercanías hubs, and practically 50% are in Malaga (81,201), while Seville has 47,691 subscribers, and Cadiz 41,4169. Additionally, 96,395 free travel passes have been issued for Media Distancia (middle distance) services for this period.

In total, state rail operator Renfe has issued 267,967 free season tickets for Cercanías and Media Distancia trains in Andalucía for the last quarter of the year. In addition to the free season tickets for regular passengers, Renfe has sold 6,478 passes in Andalucía with 50% Avant discounts to use these services.

Nationally, the number of free passes has exceeded two million. For previously registered customers, these can be obtained at any time during the period of validity. Renfe's app allows the purchase of recurrent Cercanías season tickets quickly and easily, for which a QR code is downloaded to a mobile phone. Media Distancia season tickets can also be purchased via the Renfe website.

In order to purchase a season ticket, although it is free, a deposit of 10 euros is required for Cercanías, and 20 euros for each conventional Media Distancia service. Payment by card allows the deposit to be refunded automatically, once it has been confirmed that a minimum of 16 journeys have been made during the four month period.