Costa del Sol experiences a torrid night with temperatures above 25C

The month of July has opened with another torrid night in Malaga province and along the Costa del Sol. The sweltering heat once again took centre stage last night, making it difficult for many local residents and holidaymakers to get to sleep. According to data from Spain's state meteorological agency (Aemet), it was a night with temperatures above 25C. In climatology, torrid or equatorial nights refer to those in which the minimum temperatures do not fall below 24 or 25C.

According to the data collected by the official Malaga Airport weather station, the temperature at 10pm was 27.2C and 26.6 degrees at 2am in the morning. Between 5am and 7am, the mercury fluctuated between 24 and 25C. Last week, coinciding with the celebrations for the night of San Juan, Malaga recorded the first torrid night of the summer.

"Significantly high" temperatures

Nationally, a total of 45 provinces across Spain will be under a heat, storm, wind or sea swell warnings this Tuesday on a day when amber warnings (important) will be recorded in ten regions due to high temperatures. Aemet warns of "significantly high" maximum temperatures across the board, above 34-36C especially in the north-eastern and south-western quadrants, where they will exceed 40 degrees. The forecast also predicts "locally strong storms in the mountains of the northern and eastern third of the Spanish mainland".

Zoom Weather alerts for Spain this Tuesday, 1 July. Aemet

As far as the Andalucía region in the south of the country is concerned, Aemet has put up to five provinces on an amber heat warning this Tuesday: Cadiz, Cordoba, Huelva, Jaen and Seville where maximum temperatures of up to 43C are expected. In Granada, meanwhile, a yellow warning has been activated. The weather risk alerts will be in force from 12 noon until 9pm hours.